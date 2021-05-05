Berlin will host VCT Stage 3 Masters in September

It's going to be a fun one.

Berlin will host the third and final VCT Masters event of the year from Sept. 9 to 19, Riot announced today.

Similar to Masters Reykjavík, VALORANT players will compete for those coveted circuit points that determine who moves on to the championship in December. But they'll have to get through a grueling qualification process first.

Regional events for Masters Berlin will kick off in June, where squads will try to qualify throughout seven Challengers tournaments. While Masters Reykjavík will host 10 teams later this month, Masters Berlin will allow 16 squads to go head-to-head at Verti Music Hall, the venue where the 2019 League of Legends World Championship group stage took place.

Riot also unveiled HyperX as the official keyboard, mouse, and mousepad partner for the VALORANT Champions Tour. And while players competing in Iceland want circuit points and bragging rights, the first-place team will be awarded the Masters Trophy.

The trophy, showcased today by senior director of esports Whalen Rozelle during a media preview event, stays true to themes commonly seen in VALORANT. The Masters logo appears to be imprinted on glass that's held up by a metal base.

Masters Reykjavík kicks off on May 24, where Sentinels, Version1, Team Liquid, Fnatic, NUTURN, Crazy Raccoon, X10 Esports, two teams from Brazil, and one team from Latin America will battle it out.

