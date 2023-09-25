New TFT Prestige Tacticians join Little Legend and Chibi lineup

Riot Games dropped big news for TFT fans on Sept. 25, expanding upon Tacticians within Teamfight Tactics through the addition of Prestige champions to the existing lineup of Little Legends and Chibi Champions.

Cosmetics are a main source of income for the free-to-play autobattler TFT, with Riot continuing to invest in the game through new Tacticians that are slated to arrive globally in 2024. The new Prestige Tacticians feature similar extras that come with Chibi Champions, like a new splash art, visual effects, and a finisher animation. Leading the charge as the first Prestige Tactician for TFT is Yasuo Chibi Dragonmancer, dropping into China’s servers first and then globally in 2024.

The Yasuo Chibi Dragonmancer Prestige Tactician is a starting point for the Riot team, with non-Chibi champions slated to drop in the future. China’s servers get the Tactician early for technical reasons, but players can score a different unnamed Prestige Tactician later this year through the “tentatively-named” Collector’s Treasure Realm Bounty, according to Riot.

What is the TFT Collector’s Treasure Realm Bounty?

Riot revealed a new system on Sept. 25, along with Prestige Tacticians, called the Seasonal Store. Featuring the Prestige Yasuo Chibi Dragonmancer, a Collector’s Bounty is priced at 450 Treasure Tokens. Another rolling option within the Collector’s Treasure Realm Bounty includes Star content at a 2.5 percent rate drop, which will unlock automatically after opening 30 Bounties.

The pool within a Collector’s Bounty may also include “high-rarity cosmetics,” according to Riot. These include Mythic Chibi Champions like PROJECT Zed, Star Guardian Lux, and Ashe.

Players can start collecting TFT Prestige Tacticians later this year through a temporary Collector’s Bounty in Set 10 and officially in 2024.

