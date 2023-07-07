Lucky TFT streamer hits Birthday Present Augment lottery in Set 9

Lots of Prismatic rarity augments in TFT Set Nine can bring a lot of happiness to players, whether they get to top four or not. These super rare augments give the entire lobby a chance to experience the match differently, especially today, when one streamer used the Birthday Present augment and got exactly what he needed.

Popular variety Swedish streamer Sp4zie, while learning the new TFT set and grinding on stream on July 6, managed to get Birthday Present for his first augment of the game. At first, it seemed good, but almost every single present gave him the exact units he needed, his chat was quick to wonder if Riot Games was watching and giving him the luck he needed to win the lobby.

To start, the Birthday Present augment is relatively straightforward, as it gifts you a two-star unit and one gold every time you level up. The cost of the gifted unit equals your level minus four, so when you get to level five, you get a two-star one-cost unit. Each level-up afterward gives you a rarer unit, already halfway to the three-star completed nature.

So when Sp4zie decided to start with Bruiser and Shurima, he already built a two-star Renekton. Then, after choosing Birthday Present, he leveled up to five and got another two-star Renekton, leading to a very quickly built three-star unit. Not only is getting a three-star unit on round 2-1 pretty lucky, the stats back it up. Getting Renekton at that moment had a 7.7 percent chance.

That led to a win streak, a lot of gold in his bank, and a good idea of where to go. Next level-up, though he didn’t realize it at first, the Swain drop gave him a good frontline unit to combo with the Azir carry he needed. Another lucky moment, as any two-cost unit could’ve fallen onto his board. The odds for this drop were also 7.7 percent.

While his following level-up was Garen, which is not too useful, the present for level eight is what secured top four for Sp4zie.

Of all the strong four-cost units you could get two-starred, the streamer got Azir, the exact unit he needed for his composition. The odds for this one were a little better than before, with a 1/12 drop rate or 8.3 percent, but Azir was the only true carry unit available for him, and he got a two-star version of it for free.

He managed to get three of his four present drops to give him a unit that directly fit into his team, including the most important one of the four-cost drops. He needed to get a 7.7 percent drop, then another 7.7 percent drop, and he ended it off with an 8.3 percent drop. To hit all three of those, statistically, is a 0.05 percent chance.

Even with that drop, he couldn’t manage to three-star him, leading to an eventual third-place finish. That’s not the greatest result considering the luck that came his way, but it’s still surprising when looking back. Sp4zie echoed as much, saying “I think that’s kind of how I usually play TFT, we go for the biggest payout…and lose.”

Most times, when using Birthday Present, you can get one unit that fits in your team and a lot of gold after selling the useless ones. But if you get the right moment, you’ll be as happy as if it was actually your birthday.

