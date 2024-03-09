Is the TFT PBE down? How to check server status

Although it’s often treated as a League of Legends mini-game, Teamfight Tactics (TFT) is a live service game with regular patches, updates, new characters, and passes. And if you want to test new patches before they are released, you can do so via the TFT PBE unless these servers are down.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to check if the TFT PBE server is down and its server status.

How to check the TFT PBE server status

Be sure you’re searching for reports on the PBE server. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Riot Games

You can check the TFT PBE server status by checking the League of Legends PBE server status. This is because TFT is part of the League client, meaning if League is down, so will TFT. The same can be said for the PBE servers, too: If League’s PBE server is down, so is the TFT PBE server.

The server status for all games published by Riot Games can be accessed via the official Riot server status website. To see if League’s PBE server status is down, simply check whether there are any reports on the League PBE server status page. If there are any issues, you will see them listed under the “Current Messages” tab. All past issues can be found under the “Recently Closed” tab.

There’s also the chance that the developers haven’t updated the status site, so another option is to check the official TFT X (formerly Twitter) account to see if there’s any mention of scheduled or unscheduled downtimes or maintenance occurring.

Finally, you can report your issue directly to Riot’s support team if you don’t see any reports on the PBE server status page or the official TFT X account.

While it would be nice to have a separate way to check only the TFT PBE server status, the only way to do so is to check League’s PBE server status.