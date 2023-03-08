How to watch TFT Set 8 Golden Spatula 2 Cup EMEA

A total of 128 of the best Teamfight Tactics players in the EMEA region will battle for a direct invite to the Rising Legends Finals at the second Golden Spatula Cup.

The first half of Set Eight comes to a close with the second EMEA Golden Spatula Cup. Competing in the tournament are 128 players who qualified through either the EMEA ladder snapshots, the Open Qualifier, or from Regional tournaments. Players will compete for a total prize pool of 11,450€ and an invite to the TFT Set 8.5 Rising Legends Finals.

EMEA Golden Spatula Cup schedule

The second EMEA Golden Spatula Cup is scheduled to take place from March 10 to 12 and can be viewed on Twitch or through Lolesports. Played on Patch 13.5, the action on March 10 begins at 8:30am CT while coverage for March 11 and 12 starts at 5:30am CT.

Image via Rising Legends and Riot Games

Casting the second Golden Spatula Cup are iTzSTU4RT, Impetuous Panda, Counterfeit Cast, Nibiria, Maizy Marzipan, Veraless Games, and Wita Casts.

TFT Golden Spatula Cup format

Similar to the first Golden Spatula Cup, the field of 128 players will get cut in half to 64 after the first day of competition. Six rounds are played each day with lobbies getting reseeded between every game during the Swiss rounds.

The top 32 highest-scoring players from day two will advance to the final day of the tournament, earning Cup points. And the winner of the EMEA Golden Spatula Cup earns a direct invite to the TFT Set 8.5 Rising Legends Finals.