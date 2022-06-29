How to watch TFT Set 7 NA Astral Cup

A total of 160 Teamfight Tactics players have qualified for the North American Astral Cup, the first official tournament of the Dragonlands set.

The NA Set Seven Astral Cup will take place over the course of four total days, as will all the TFT Cup tournaments. Only 128 of the total 160 will compete during the first weekend, narrowing the field down to 32 after two days of competitive gameplay. The second weekend will showcase the top 32 qualified players from the TFT Set Seven ladder and the top 32 from the first weekend.

Weekend one of the NA Set Seven Astral Cup runs from July 1 to 2. There isn’t a broadcast for the first two days, but fans can check out individual player streams. Gameplay starts at 3pm CT on July 1 and 12pm CT on July 2. The second weekend of the Set Seven NA Astral Cup will have a broadcast via Twitch from July 9 to 10 at 12pm CT. Casting the tournament is Boopasaurus, Bryce, Frodan, and Jirachy.

Here are the qualified North American TFT players for the Astral Cup competing during the first weekend, according to Wisdom. All Ranked Set Seven LP was determined via ladder snapshots.

NA players 33 to 160 Ranked Ranked Set Seven LP Ripple Overdrive 743 Ramblinnn 731 Clear 717 Pawnup 709 FingerLicker 677 dallasyes 677 milala 674 ASIANGUCCISQUAD 616 ChungMoney12 611 TTV thekrayc 611 Marcel P 603 Broccóli 583 Kyivix 578 Running300Golds 578 ilikeike 568 RamKev 568 TORONTOTOKYO 560 ajmonsta 549 doubtfull 541 kevyzhou 541 Tyier Franklin 534 Stellar Minhee 529 ttv Clazzicola 520 Dace 520 BIGsunnyDEE 519 BBEAR DOTA 517 Hymn 514 BoatCrew2 TTV 508 ShortyBrian 504 Connerisme 500 Filup 500 Velayy 472 MisterLau 461 robivankenob 454 rayditz 451 NG Tae 440 zoe only champ 439 tyreaal 433 stop drop roll 426 uwudamndaniel 418 kramsey 413 Saibur 412 Mumeis 1mp 409 ecohmygod 409 humbug 406 Cottontail 401 Luqun 395 EndofSky 394 YeezyMoney123 391 swan gbblr 386 Kaíro 386 genebean1230 385 dis rat hiking 378 VOIDS1N 378 NG bossoskills 376 mD aer0 375 Soui Reaver 369 PickleOnion 369 Sehnbon 368 mD Bepo 367 itsDinodan 364 Davidas202 362 VanillaXD 362 Chakki 359 Live for the day 359 Goober 358 Binhja 357 Azûki 357 A Common Quail 357 1exar 355 Kled Bundy 354 ThrasiosTFT 353 jewsushi 352 azienbarney 352 Bradini 352 dogdogdog 351 Prose 349 bullettrain69 349 deeekayy 348 Blaku 348 marinethan 347 jasonhu432 344 Xenophyr 343 UselessLime 342 Chandler14362 342 YippeeMaokaiYay 341 Kayndrew 339 MrPeePeePooPoo23 339 dementedgraph 338 wíthin 337 Dreynox 337 Kiriusaion 337 Scytzer 333 Helping 332 Koltra 332 DodoCow 330 mD PockyGom 330 mD yubiNstah 329 Bare Tibbers 328 0hmygod12345 328 xiao dian dian 326 eviljordan 325 icopykeane 324 becca tilts 323 BrosephTFT 319 TSphere 318 Theblender101 318 lemonPaprika 315 CHRISTOPHO 312 Parval 312 FriedOctopus 311 Triple8s 310 Cradin 310 lil kahuna 308 Harukawa Maki 307 Azl333 306 Movie 305 Gem Mint 304 I Am Cute AF 300 Yiggles 297 CrazyCatKid 294 Kranos 293 Wankj 288 LilTop 286 Husklez 285 McDull 283 m00jo 281 IGORblonded 276

Only the top 32 advance to the second weekend, joining the top 32 TFT players from the Ranked Dragonlands ladder.

NA top 32 players Set Seven Ranked LP sètsuko 1741 Dıshsoap 1483 BC Socks 1326 c9 k3soju 1189 Aesah 980 tacobellwlfl 953 spicyappies 927 Liquid robin 909 bertasaurus 907 DQA 894 SpencerTFT 881 Sphinx 864 Noobowl 859 prestivent 857 casparwu 852 Darth Nub 844 inikoiniko 843 TSM Kiyoon 835 Milk Guy 834 Spethom 833 Liquid Goose 832 TSM Souless 831 garet 831 emilyywang 829 iiLucky 823 Rainplosion 822 Béaster 821 Amde 821 Teem Onodera 812 Liquid Kurumx 806 Nostereleven 789 guubums 775

All NA players at the Astral Cup are eligible to earn Set Seven Qualifier Points based on performance during the tournament. Those with the highest points earned can qualify for the Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale and Regional Finals. Finishing in the top four at the Astral Cup will also provide direct invites to the TFT Set Seven Mid-Set tournament