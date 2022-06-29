How to watch TFT Set 7 NA Astral Cup

A total of 160 Teamfight Tactics players have qualified for the North American Astral Cup, the first official tournament of the Dragonlands set.
The NA Set Seven Astral Cup will take place over the course of four total days, as will all the TFT Cup tournaments. Only 128 of the total 160 will compete during the first weekend, narrowing the field down to 32 after two days of competitive gameplay. The second weekend will showcase the top 32 qualified players from the TFT Set Seven ladder and the top 32 from the first weekend.
Weekend one of the NA Set Seven Astral Cup runs from July 1 to 2. There isn’t a broadcast for the first two days, but fans can check out individual player streams. Gameplay starts at 3pm CT on July 1 and 12pm CT on July 2. The second weekend of the Set Seven NA Astral Cup will have a broadcast via Twitch from July 9 to 10 at 12pm CT. Casting the tournament is Boopasaurus, Bryce, Frodan, and Jirachy.
Here are the qualified North American TFT players for the Astral Cup competing during the first weekend, according to Wisdom. All Ranked Set Seven LP was determined via ladder snapshots.
|NA players 33 to 160 Ranked
|Ranked Set Seven LP
|Ripple Overdrive
|743
|Ramblinnn
|731
|Clear
|717
|Pawnup
|709
|FingerLicker
|677
|dallasyes
|677
|milala
|674
|ASIANGUCCISQUAD
|616
|ChungMoney12
|611
|TTV thekrayc
|611
|Marcel P
|603
|Broccóli
|583
|Kyivix
|578
|Running300Golds
|578
|ilikeike
|568
|RamKev
|568
|TORONTOTOKYO
|560
|ajmonsta
|549
|doubtfull
|541
|kevyzhou
|541
|Tyier Franklin
|534
|Stellar Minhee
|529
|ttv Clazzicola
|520
|Dace
|520
|BIGsunnyDEE
|519
|BBEAR DOTA
|517
|Hymn
|514
|BoatCrew2 TTV
|508
|ShortyBrian
|504
|Connerisme
|500
|Filup
|500
|Velayy
|472
|MisterLau
|461
|robivankenob
|454
|rayditz
|451
|NG Tae
|440
|zoe only champ
|439
|tyreaal
|433
|stop drop roll
|426
|uwudamndaniel
|418
|kramsey
|413
|Saibur
|412
|Mumeis 1mp
|409
|ecohmygod
|409
|humbug
|406
|Cottontail
|401
|Luqun
|395
|EndofSky
|394
|YeezyMoney123
|391
|swan gbblr
|386
|Kaíro
|386
|genebean1230
|385
|dis rat hiking
|378
|VOIDS1N
|378
|NG bossoskills
|376
|mD aer0
|375
|Soui Reaver
|369
|PickleOnion
|369
|Sehnbon
|368
|mD Bepo
|367
|itsDinodan
|364
|Davidas202
|362
|VanillaXD
|362
|Chakki
|359
|Live for the day
|359
|Goober
|358
|Binhja
|357
|Azûki
|357
|A Common Quail
|357
|1exar
|355
|Kled Bundy
|354
|ThrasiosTFT
|353
|jewsushi
|352
|azienbarney
|352
|Bradini
|352
|dogdogdog
|351
|Prose
|349
|bullettrain69
|349
|deeekayy
|348
|Blaku
|348
|marinethan
|347
|jasonhu432
|344
|Xenophyr
|343
|UselessLime
|342
|Chandler14362
|342
|YippeeMaokaiYay
|341
|Kayndrew
|339
|MrPeePeePooPoo23
|339
|dementedgraph
|338
|wíthin
|337
|Dreynox
|337
|Kiriusaion
|337
|Scytzer
|333
|Helping
|332
|Koltra
|332
|DodoCow
|330
|mD PockyGom
|330
|mD yubiNstah
|329
|Bare Tibbers
|328
|0hmygod12345
|328
|xiao dian dian
|326
|eviljordan
|325
|icopykeane
|324
|becca tilts
|323
|BrosephTFT
|319
|TSphere
|318
|Theblender101
|318
|lemonPaprika
|315
|CHRISTOPHO
|312
|Parval
|312
|FriedOctopus
|311
|Triple8s
|310
|Cradin
|310
|lil kahuna
|308
|Harukawa Maki
|307
|Azl333
|306
|Movie
|305
|Gem Mint
|304
|I Am Cute AF
|300
|Yiggles
|297
|CrazyCatKid
|294
|Kranos
|293
|Wankj
|288
|LilTop
|286
|Husklez
|285
|McDull
|283
|m00jo
|281
|IGORblonded
|276
Only the top 32 advance to the second weekend, joining the top 32 TFT players from the Ranked Dragonlands ladder.
|NA top 32 players
|Set Seven Ranked LP
|sètsuko
|1741
|Dıshsoap
|1483
|BC Socks
|1326
|c9 k3soju
|1189
|Aesah
|980
|tacobellwlfl
|953
|spicyappies
|927
|Liquid robin
|909
|bertasaurus
|907
|DQA
|894
|SpencerTFT
|881
|Sphinx
|864
|Noobowl
|859
|prestivent
|857
|casparwu
|852
|Darth Nub
|844
|inikoiniko
|843
|TSM Kiyoon
|835
|Milk Guy
|834
|Spethom
|833
|Liquid Goose
|832
|TSM Souless
|831
|garet
|831
|emilyywang
|829
|iiLucky
|823
|Rainplosion
|822
|Béaster
|821
|Amde
|821
|Teem Onodera
|812
|Liquid Kurumx
|806
|Nostereleven
|789
|guubums
|775
All NA players at the Astral Cup are eligible to earn Set Seven Qualifier Points based on performance during the tournament. Those with the highest points earned can qualify for the Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale and Regional Finals. Finishing in the top four at the Astral Cup will also provide direct invites to the TFT Set Seven Mid-Set tournament