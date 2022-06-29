How to watch TFT Set 7 NA Astral Cup

The path to Set Seven Worlds starts with the Astral Cup.

Image via Riot Games

A total of 160 Teamfight Tactics players have qualified for the North American Astral Cup, the first official tournament of the Dragonlands set. 

The NA Set Seven Astral Cup will take place over the course of four total days, as will all the TFT Cup tournaments. Only 128 of the total 160 will compete during the first weekend, narrowing the field down to 32 after two days of competitive gameplay. The second weekend will showcase the top 32 qualified players from the TFT Set Seven ladder and the top 32 from the first weekend.

Weekend one of the NA Set Seven Astral Cup runs from July 1 to 2. There isn’t a broadcast for the first two days, but fans can check out individual player streams. Gameplay starts at 3pm CT on July 1 and 12pm CT on July 2. The second weekend of the Set Seven NA Astral Cup will have a broadcast via Twitch from July 9 to 10 at 12pm CT. Casting the tournament is Boopasaurus, Bryce, Frodan, and Jirachy. 

Here are the qualified North American TFT players for the Astral Cup competing during the first weekend, according to Wisdom. All Ranked Set Seven LP was determined via ladder snapshots.

NA players 33 to 160 RankedRanked Set Seven LP
Ripple Overdrive743
Ramblinnn731
Clear717
Pawnup709
FingerLicker677
dallasyes677
milala674
ASIANGUCCISQUAD616
ChungMoney12611
TTV thekrayc611
Marcel P603
Broccóli583
Kyivix578
Running300Golds578
ilikeike568
RamKev568
TORONTOTOKYO560
ajmonsta549
doubtfull541
kevyzhou541
Tyier Franklin534
Stellar Minhee529
ttv Clazzicola520
Dace520
BIGsunnyDEE519
BBEAR DOTA517
Hymn514
BoatCrew2 TTV508
ShortyBrian504
Connerisme500
Filup500
Velayy472
MisterLau461
robivankenob454
rayditz451
NG Tae440
zoe only champ439
tyreaal433
stop drop roll426
uwudamndaniel418
kramsey413
Saibur412
Mumeis 1mp409
ecohmygod409
humbug406
Cottontail401
Luqun395
EndofSky394
YeezyMoney123391
swan gbblr386
Kaíro386
genebean1230385
dis rat hiking378
VOIDS1N378
NG bossoskills376
mD aer0375
Soui Reaver369
PickleOnion369
Sehnbon368
mD Bepo367
itsDinodan364
Davidas202362
VanillaXD362
Chakki359
Live for the day359
Goober358
Binhja357
Azûki357
A Common Quail357
1exar355
Kled Bundy354
ThrasiosTFT353
jewsushi352
azienbarney352
Bradini352
dogdogdog351
Prose349
bullettrain69349
deeekayy348
Blaku348
marinethan347
jasonhu432344
Xenophyr343
UselessLime342
Chandler14362342
YippeeMaokaiYay341
Kayndrew339
MrPeePeePooPoo23339
dementedgraph338
wíthin337
Dreynox337
Kiriusaion337
Scytzer333
Helping332
Koltra332
DodoCow330
mD PockyGom330
mD yubiNstah329
Bare Tibbers328
0hmygod12345328
xiao dian dian326
eviljordan325
icopykeane324
becca tilts323
BrosephTFT319
TSphere318
Theblender101318
lemonPaprika315
CHRISTOPHO312
Parval312
FriedOctopus311
Triple8s310
Cradin310
lil kahuna308
Harukawa Maki307
Azl333306
Movie305
Gem Mint304
I Am Cute AF300
Yiggles297
CrazyCatKid294
Kranos293
Wankj288
LilTop286
Husklez285
McDull283
m00jo281
IGORblonded276

Only the top 32 advance to the second weekend, joining the top 32 TFT players from the Ranked Dragonlands ladder. 

NA top 32 playersSet Seven Ranked LP
sètsuko1741
Dıshsoap1483
BC Socks1326
c9 k3soju1189
Aesah980
tacobellwlfl953
spicyappies927
Liquid robin909
bertasaurus907
DQA894
SpencerTFT881
Sphinx864
Noobowl859
prestivent857
casparwu852
Darth Nub844
inikoiniko843
TSM Kiyoon835
Milk Guy834
Spethom833
Liquid Goose832
TSM Souless831
garet831
emilyywang829
iiLucky823
Rainplosion822
Béaster821
Amde821
Teem Onodera812
Liquid Kurumx806
Nostereleven789
guubums775

All NA players at the Astral Cup are eligible to earn Set Seven Qualifier Points based on performance during the tournament. Those with the highest points earned can qualify for the Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale and Regional Finals. Finishing in the top four at the Astral Cup will also provide direct invites to the TFT Set Seven Mid-Set tournament