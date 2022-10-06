How to watch TFT Set 7.5 Golden Spatula Cup 3

The Mid-Set for Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 is only four weeks in and EMEA players are competing for the final spots in the Rising Legends Finals during the Golden Spatula Cup Three this weekend.

Scheduled to run from Oct. 7 to 9, a total of 128 players in the EMEA region will compete at the Golden Spatula Cup Three for a direct invite to the Rising Legends TFT Set 7.5 Finals. A total of 23 countries are getting represented at the third GSC. France has 23 representatives, followed by Turkey with 20, Poland with 18, and Germany with 17.

Gameplay will take place over three days, with the winner of the Golden Spatula Cup Three earning a direct invite to the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms EMEA Finals. All games will be played on Patch 12.19.

Coverage will start at 9am CT on each of the three days through Twitch. Casting the EMEA TFT Set 7.5 tournament are Impetouspanda, Meeix, Witacasts, Nibiria, Counterfeitcast, and Morgancasts.

The first day of competition will showcase 32 players from the open qualifiers, alongside 96 from the TFT Set 7.5 ladder snapshot. A total of six rounds will get played, with reseeding taking place every round, and only 64 of the 128 will advance to the second day of the Golden Spatula Cup three.

Day two also showcases six rounds, with reseeding taking place each round. Only the top 32 will advance to the final day, playing another six rounds to determine a winner of the Golden Spatula Cup Three. Players who make the top 32 cut but don’t win the tournament are eligible for GSC points, providing additional opportunities to play in the Rising Legends Finals.