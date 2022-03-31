How to watch TFT 6.5 Oceanic Regional Finals

A total of 24 of the best Teamfight Tactics players within the Oceanic region will compete for two spots at the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship.

Scheduled to take place from April 1 to 3, the TFT Set 6.5 OCE Regional Finals will showcase a total of 18 games played over the course of three days. All games will get played on the Neon Nights 12.5 patch and not 12.6.

The start time for days one and two at the TFT Set 6.5 OCE Regional Finals are at 6pm AEDT/3am CT and 6pm AEST/2am CT on April 3. ORDER and Riot will have a broadcast for the tournament on the Teamfight Tactics Twitch channel. Casting the tournament is Frostee, Sleepy, Ducky, and Genome. Players at the OCE Regional Finals will also stream via their individual channels.

Who is competing at the TFT Neon Nights OCE Regional Finals?

All players competing at the OCE Regional Finals qualified via The Mid-Set Invitational, Scholar Cup, Challenger Series, and the 6.5 Ranked ladder snapshot.

Angora

Donaldinho

Davingalde

TTV Choonga

Perfect

Dojo Mojo

Fortune

OCE Claire

Knpngzr

Gitoff

Buff Grindr Man

Yush

Xu Xu Bird

Escha

Oubo

TXE

Kahdei

JimJaam

Haidwun

Colorful

m2att

take it easy

Huey Dewey Louie

Maxibon bloke

What is the format at the TFT Set 6.5 OCE Regional Finals?

A total of six games will get played each day at the OCE Regional Finals. Day one will feature 24 competitors with the top 16 advancing to the second day. Eight more players will get cut after six games on day two. And the third day of the OCE Regional Finals will showcase eight players competing in one lobby for two invites to the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship.

Lobbies are reseeded every two rounds, with the first two games of days one and two featuring random seeding. Players earn points based on finishes for each game, determining who advances to the next day of competition. Points are reset at the start of each day.

First : Eight points

: Eight points Second : Seven points

: Seven points Third : Six points

: Six points Fourth : Five points

: Five points Fifth : Four points

: Four points Sixth : Three points

: Three points Seventh : Two points

: Two points Eighth: One point

Tie-breakers during the first day of the OCE Regional Finals are based on the highest strength of schedule first, most first-place finishes second, highest placement third, and ranking via the OCE snapshot leaderboard last. Any tie-breakers during the second and third day will use a player’s rank from the previous day.