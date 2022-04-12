How to watch TFT 6.5 Neon Nights Last Chance Qualifier

Riot has included a Teamfight Tactics Last Chance Qualifier for Western regions, providing eight players with the opportunity to secure one of two invites to the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship.

Scheduled to take place on April 16, eight players from four Western regions will compete for two spots at TFT Worlds. Due to the Set 6.5 Last Chance Qualifier containing eight players from four Western regions, Riot will broadcast the tournament in three different languages. Multiple broadcasts for the TFT Neon Nights Last Chance Qualifier will run on April 16, starting at 12pm CT.

The regions included in the one-day tournament are NA, EMEA, LATAM, and BR. Each region is sending its two best players to the Neon Nights Last Chance Qualifier that didn’t qualify for Worlds at the Regional Finals.

Here are the eight players competing at the TFT 6.5 Neon Nights Last Chance Qualifier:

Ramblinnn (NA)

Inikoiniko (NA)

Ginggg (EMEA)

Szati (EMEA)

Slooper (BR)

Eusouolucas (BR)

Tewesitio (LATAM)

Greenbeing (LATAM)

The format for the TFT Last Chance Qualifier is similar to the final day format showcased at the Set 6.5 Regional Finals. Points are awarded per placement in each game with first place earning eight points and eighth place earning one point. The two players who have the highest points earned after a total of six games will advance to the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship.