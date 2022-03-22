How to watch TFT 6.5 NA Regional Finals

A total of three days of Teamfight Tactics competition will determine who will represent North America at the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship.

Pinnacle tournament gameplay will take place from March 25 to 17 via the North America TFT Regional Finals. Every player competing at the Neon Nights tournament has proven themselves via either ladder snapshots, winning Set Six or Set 6.5 tournaments, or show by showing consistent gameplay during the Piltover, Zaun, and Innovation Cups. A total of 24 NA players will compete at the Set 6.5 Regional Finals, with only three advancing to the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship.

Coverage will start at 6pm CT during each day of the TFT 6.5 Regional Finals via Twitch, along with each competitor running independent streams as well. All gameplay will take place within the TFT 12.5 B-patch, which includes a number of bug fixes taking place on March 23. Players will battle it out for slots at the Gizmos & Gadgets: Neon Dynasty World Championship, and have the potential to earn a slice of the total $25,000 prize pool.

The tournament will last a total of three days, showcasing six games each day. Lobbies are rotated every two games based on total point standings for that day. Eight players will get cut after day one and only eight will advance to the third day of competition. A full rundown covering the format, prize pool breakdown, and players competing at the TFT Set 6.5 NA Regional Finals can be found here.