Soraka is one of the few returning units to Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack!, becoming a primary carry for your board.

No longer a two-cost unit, Soraka is now a tier-four champion with new traits and a powerful spell that will nuke the enemies in her sight.

The great thing about playing her in your comp is that she can act both as a primary carry as well as a secondary one, and you would only need to two-star her in most scenarios.

If you want to get some easy top-four finishes, we’re breaking down everything you need to know in order to master her quickly. Here’s how to play Soraka in TFT Set 8.

Trait synergies for Soraka in TFT Set Eight

The TFT Set Eight tier-four champion has two traits: A.D.M.I.N. and Heart. A.D.M.I.N.’s trait varies from game to game, and it activates with two units on the field. It will allow you to configure the cause and the effect: learn more about it in our TFT A.D.M.I.N. guide.

The best effects for this comp are either ability power or maximum health increase, so prioritize those whenever you can. If you don’t have a lot of defensive items, we recommend going for the latter.

Image via Riot Games

Heart units, on the other hand, allow your team to gain stacking ability power for the rest of combat when they cast their ability. While it’s an effective trait, the comp with Soraka as the main carry doesn’t take advantage of this synergy. This is because Soraka is strong enough as a standalone unit if given the right items, and all she needs is a strong frontline that can tank the damage for her and buy enough time to let her cast her ability multiple times.

With this in mind, your main focus will be picking up all the right components for her build.

Best items for Soraka in TFT Set Eight

Just like most mages comps in the current meta, Soraka, needs to increase her damage output with her ability and spam it as much as possible in the shortest amount of time to become the main damage dealer on your board.

Once again, Blue Buff and Jeweled Gauntlet are going to be the core items for her build. Considering that Soraka only needs 40 mana to cast her Starcall, Blue Buff lets her start the round with an immediate cast and can use the ability in quick succession when she gets a takedown.

Jeweled Gauntlet will increase the chance that the spell crits for much higher damage. In addition, every third cast of Starcall will deal damage to nearby enemies, so if the ability crits, Soraka will be able to quickly kill multiple targets at once.

There are multiple options for the final item and it mainly depends on which components you have left. Giant Slayer is the usual go-to item since it’s the best one in the later stages of the game when the frontlines become tanky. Statikk Shiv works great as a counter if the enemy stacks magic resistance, either through items or the Aegis trait.

Other viable options are Archangel’s Staff and Rabadon’s Deathcap, which offer similar value to the two mentioned above. Hextech Gunblade and Morellonomicon are situational items that can work to increase your team’s sustain or to nerf’s healings.

These are the best items you can build on Soraka to make her a one-versus-nine machine. If you have other components left over, use them on other units, preferably your frontline so it can resist for longer.

Comps for Soraka in TFT Set Eight

If you’re looking to play the Soraka comp, the main focus in the early game is preparing the front line and getting the right items to put on your carries later into the match.

Your frontline will be made up of majority of Brawler units, so pick up all the ones that you can find early on to trigger the trait. Brawlers are relatively strong units in the first rounds of the game so it’s likely that you won’t lose many health points.

If you find Blitzcrank and Leblanc, you can trigger the A.D.M.I.N. trait and also use her as an item holder for Soraka. Avoid spending gold and quickly build yourself a good economy to push for level eight. You need to be among the first ones in the match to get there to increase your chances of picking up Jax, Riven, and Soraka all at once.

Image via Riot Games

Jax and Riven will be the secondary carries of your comp, so give them some items too if possible. Jax, in particular, can become the main carry if you manage to three-star it. That said, keep an eye on the enemies to see if they are contesting your units.

Once you get six Brawlers and Soraka, you should be in a strong position to end in the top four. If you somehow manage to find a Brawler Emblem, use it on Soraka to trigger the eight Brawler bonus and make your units almost unkillable.