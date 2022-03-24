How to get TFT Twitch drops at EMEA Neon Nights Regional Finals

Fans watching the EMEA Teamfight Tactics Set 6.5 Regional Finals can earn Twitch drop rewards in multiple ways, according to Rising Legends.

Scheduled to take place from March 25 to 27, the EMEA Neon Nights Regional Finals will showcase 32 of the best TFT players in Europe battling it out for five invites to the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship. Fans watching the tournament via either the Rising Legends broadcast or through the Riot website can earn Twitch drops.

Rising Legends will have a broadcast of the EMEA Regional Finals starting at 10am CT for all three days of the tournament. Watching the broadcast on March 27 via the official broadcast or any of the language co-streams will provide fans with a chance to earn a Twitch drop containing a Rising Legends Gizmos and Gadgets icon.

Image via Rising Legends and Riot Games

Viewers can also tune in to the broadcast via the Riot website to earn Twitch drops during the EMEA Regional Finals. Tuning in during the winner announcement will reward all viewers with the Rising Legends Gizmos and Gadgets icon. Watching the broadcast from the Riot website will also provide Twitch drops containing esports capsules throughout the third day of the tournament on March 27.

To receive a TFT Twitch drop during the EMEA Neon Nights Regional Finals from the Riot website, viewers will need to be logged in via their Riot ID. No drops will occur from watching a VOD of the tournament.

All viewers who watch for at least two hours through the Riot website or the Rising Legends broadcast on March 27 are guaranteed a drop. Drops are also guaranteed during the winner’s ceremony on the Riot website.