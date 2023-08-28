How TFT Set 9.5 Bilgewater trait works in Runeterra Reforged: Horizonbound

Gather together the most unlikely pirates to take out enemy boards.

Pirates are returning to Teamfight Tacftcs through the Bilgewater trait in Set 9.5 Runeterra Reforged: Horizonbound, featuring a legendary Gangplank and six other unlikely champion pairings.

The Bilgewater region is getting a chance to shine in TFT Set 9.5 and it isn’t an economy trait. Packed with pirates like Twisted Fate, Graves, and Miss Fortune, the trait deals AoE damage to enemy teams through cannons, which synergizes with additional AoE damage from Gangplank and the Dreadway.

All TFT Set 9.5 Bilgewater champions

Featuring seven pirates with various agendas, players can turn the unruly gang into a vertical comp. Gangplank is the legendary of the crew, piloting the Dreadway. True to Ganplank’s nature, the Dreadway explodes causing AoE damage but not before citrus tossed overboard grants attack speed and cleanses allies of negative effects.

Here are the seven Bilgewater TFT Set 9.5 champions, along with their other traits.

Illaoi : One-cost unit that also has the Bastion trait

: One-cost unit that also has the Bastion trait Graves : One-cost unit with additional traits Gunner and Rogue

: One-cost unit with additional traits Gunner and Rogue Twisted Fate : Two-cost unit with the Multicaster trait as well

: Two-cost unit with the Multicaster trait as well Nautilus : Two-cost unit that also has the Juggernaut trait

: Two-cost unit that also has the Juggernaut trait Miss Fortune : Three-cost unit that also has the Strategist trait

: Three-cost unit that also has the Strategist trait Nilah : Four-cost unit with the Vanquisher trait as well

: Four-cost unit with the Vanquisher trait as well Gangplank: Five-cost legendary unit with a unique River King trait and the Gunner trait

Bilgewater trait breakpoints and gameplay tips

The breakpoints for the Bilgewater Set 9.5 trait are 3/5/7/9. Achieving nine isn’t easy, as it requires a player to get to Level Nine and craft two Bilgewater emblems—not including Heart, Soul, and Crown Augments. Champions Riot recommends that can benefit from a Bilgewater Emblem are either Aphelios or Xayah.

Activating the Bilgewater trait marks enemies. Together the Bilgewater pirates shoot cannon shots directed at marked enemies, dealing physical damage that increases as damage is dealt. The more Bilgewater units on the board will increase the damage from cannon shots.

Most players will likely run seven Bilgewater units when attempting to go vertical, or push their luck and attempt to cap out at nine. A potential downside to the vertical build, however, is a lack of tanks on the frontline protecting champions like Nilah and Gangplank when they are on the backline.

Gangplank is the TFT Set 9.5 champion that ties the vertical comp together as a five-cost legendary and is the main carrier. Players can opt to place the legendary in the frontline or backline depending on the comp build, with Riot recommending attack damage items when on the frontline and ability power items when placed on the backline.

Players can test out Gangplank and the Bilgewater trait in TFT Set 9.5 through PBE testing that starts on Aug. 29. The official release date for Runeterra Reforged: Horizonbound is Sept. 13 through Patch 13.18.

