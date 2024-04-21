How TFT Set 11 Kayn and Lee Sin Heavenly build works in 14.8b meta

Champions Kayn and Lee Sin are rising within the Teamfight Tactics 14.8b meta through Heavenly builds.

Recommended Videos

Heavenly TFT Set 11 comps have maintained a top-tier ranking within the Inkborn Fables meta, remaining untouched through the 14.8 B-patch. The comp can win lobbies like Porcelain Ashe and Annie builds or Fated with Ashe and Thresh comps. Many were already playing variations of Heavenly builds heading into the first Tactician’s Cups and Trials, where the build proved it was worthy of its S-tier status.

Playing the best TFT Set 11 build with Heavenly Kayn and Lee Sin

Kayn is so strong that even an item mess-up (Jeweled Gauntlet) doesn’t slow him down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the strongest openers within the TFT Set 11 meta is with early Heavenly champions in conjunction with Darius. The Heavenly build requires a strong board state to win-streak, along with Econ Augments, to hit Level Nine. My favorite way to set up the Heavenly build puts Kayn items on Darius during the early game stages. Darius pairs well with Qiyana, a Heavenly and Duelist champion. Activating Umbral is possible through either Yorick or, preferably, Alune. Yone is also a solid addition until the Heavenly build comes online.

The Heavenly TFT Set 11 build starts to take shape with the addition of four-cost Inkborn Fables champions like Lee Sin and Kayn. Morgana is an extra synergy bot that can hold AP items while Wukong is necessary during the top four late-game stages if you’re seeking a lobby win.

Mid-game board for Heavenly Kayn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most of the items are attack damage. You can check out my best carriers and their items list for Set 11 to determine the best items for carriers like Kayn, Lee Sin, Morgana, Wukong, and secondary carriers.

Hitting seven Heavenly units is important when seeking to win the lobby, meaning an Emblem is necessary. I like putting the Emblem on Lee Sin, but it can also go on TFT Set 11 champions like Morgana and Hwei or a frontline tank if needed. Augments like Heavenly Crown and Crest can also provide Emblems, with 10 Heavenly being the ultimate chase comp. Augments like Not Today are exceptionally strong, providing Kayn an Edge of Night. Other Augments like Gargantuan Resolve and Divine Rolls are strong picks, too.

Wukong, Qiyana, Kayn, and Kha’Zix are good at pivoting to TFT Set 11 backline units, so be sure to scout for position. You also don’t want your main carriers like Kayn and Lee Sin running into super tanks on the frontline, as they’ll get stuck, and you’ll lose board state advantage.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more