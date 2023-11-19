How Lucian works as five-cost in TFT Set 10

Lucian might not have the unique traits that other five-cost units in Teamfight Tactics Set 10, but his value when added to the right team can lead to a big damage spike, as well as an easier time around for your other attack damage carry units.

When it comes to the two traits that Lucian has, both are strong secondary traits added onto other compositions. However, the same can’t be said about Lucian as a unit himself, as with the right items, he can be the key unit to a winning team. Here is how Lucian works in TFT Set 10, what traits he has, and how his ability works alongside them.

Lucian’s traits and abilities in TFT Set 10

Lucian’s traits in TFT Set 10

Ya like jazz? Image via Riot Games

Lucian has two traits, with the first being the Jazz trait. Considering how rare the trait is, with only three base units in the game possessing Jazz, the fact that one is a five-cost makes getting all Jazz units pretty tough.

The Jazz trait gives its units more health and more damage output based on how many traits are active, outside of unique traits to five costs. The percentage for these bonuses isn’t high, but when stacked with each other, Jazz can make units like Lucian much tankier than a carry should be. Plus, having him deal more damage will only make your games easier as long as you can fit other traits on your board.

The other trait that Lucian has is Rapidfire, which allows him to fire faster, stack attack speed, and earn his powerful ability quicker than normal. It works well with the Jazz trait, but weirdly enough, it’s best to have Lucian in a team with only two Jazz and two Rapidfire units, including him. This allows for the attack speed to stack, but then you can get the most out of the Jazz trait by fitting in other traits and making Lucian tankier.

How Lucian’s ability, Arpeggio, works in TFT Set 10

Like every five-cost unit, Lucian’s ability can be the best part of a team comp’s success. It’s nowhere near as complex as other abilities such as Jhin’s but learning what it does allows players to build items for him and place him correctly.

Lucian’s ability is called Arpeggio, which allows him to fire shots at the farthest enemy on the board. Each shot from this barrage explodes once it hits an enemy, dealing damage to nearby enemies to said target and reducing their armor for the rest of the combat round. While Arpeggio is active, Lucian dashes after each shot for a short distance. If Lucian is stunned mid-cast, he regains mana based on how many shots weren’t fired from his ability.

The number of shots is based on a simple calculation: 14 plus one extra cast per every 20 percent bonus of attack speed. So, the flat amount when you get Lucian is 15 shots, but stacking attack speed items like Guinsoo’s Rageblade allows the ability to fire more shots.