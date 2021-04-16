Here’s everything you need to know about Set 5 Reckoning pass and bundles

Choose from a variety of bundles packed with new Little Legends, booms, and Arenas.

Black Mist has slipped across the Teamfight Tactics convergence, providing players with a new Set Five Reckoning battle pass and cosmetic bundles.

Set Five is packed with new Little Legends, two interactive Arenas, three Reckoning Arenas, and other cosmetics. Each of the three new Little Legends, Dowsie, Fenroar, and Nimblefoot, have six versions and three tiers of artwork. Players can earn shards to upgrade the Little Legends tiers via the Reckoning pass plus.

Related: Good vs. evil takes over TFT Set 5 Little Legends, Arenas, and booms

The Reckoning pass plus will cost a total of 1,295 Riot points, unlocking additional rewards and Chaos Sprite and Chaos Pengu Little Legend. A free version of the pass is also available, offering players loot rewards and Arenas.

Set Five will showcase four new booms: Infernal Flock, Prismatic Smite, Wings of Fury, and Rune surge.

Infernal Flock boom Prismatic Smite boom Rune Surge boom Wings of Fury boom

Throughout the Reckoning pass, players can unlock three Arenas: Sanctum of Order, Realm of Harmony, and the Court of Chaos.

Sanctum of Order Arena Realm of Harmony Arena Court of Chaos Arena

Players can also earn or purchase up to two interactive Arenas.

Count Spatula

Splash Party

Patch 11.9 will reveal several new Choncc beach variants: Splash Town Choncc, Sun Kissed Choncc, and Lifeguard Choncc. These Choncc variants are available via Pool Party Choncc eggs in the TFT shop and various bundles.

Splash Town Choncc Lifeguard Choncc Sun Kissed Choncc

There are a total of six Reckoning bundles in the TFT shop with the launch of Set Five on April 28.

Reckoning pass and Arena bundle: Includes Reckoning pass plus and Count Spatula Arena for 2,260 RP or $17.99 on mobile.

Reckoning Adventurer bundle: This includes Reckoning pass plus, 11 Magical Misfits eggs, Count Spatula Arena, and 150 shards for 7,150 RP or $54.99 on mobile.

Pool Party bundle: Includes Splash Party Arena and nine Pool Party Choncc eggs for 7,150 RP or $24.99 on mobile.

Reckoning Starter bundle: Includes Reckoning pass plus, Dowsie one-star, Fenroar one-star, and Nimblefoot one-star for 3,200 RP or $24.99 on mobile.

Reckoning Little Legend bundle: Includes Dowsie one-star, Fenroar one-star, and Nimblefoot one-star, 600 star shards, and five Magical Misfits eggs for 6500 RP or $49.99 on mobile.

Reckoning Megabundle: Includes Reckoning pass plus, 27 Magical Misfits eggs, Count Spatula Arena, Splash Party Arena, 260 shards, and nine Pool Party Choncc eggs for 19500 RP or $149.99 on mobile.

Patch 11.10 in TFT Set Five will drop a Victorious Protector Little Legend for players ranked Gold or higher in Fates. Those who ranked Gold or higher in the first half and midset half of Fates receive a Triumphant Protector. Players who ranked Gold or higher during the midset Fates: Festival of Beasts will receive a Protector emote.