Here’s every TFT Patch 11.11 buff and nerf slated to go live

Players can expect a large number of balance changes to take place in the upcoming Teamfight Tactics 11.11 patch.

Patch 11.11 contains a total of four traits, 24 champions, and 10 item changes. Scheduled to go live on May 26, the TFT Set Five Reckoning update will also include several system changes that should improve two and three-cost reroll strategies, along with UI improvements. From nerfs to armor and magic resist shreds to underperforming champion buffs, here’s every balance change taking place, according to today’s 11.11 Patch Rundown.

Patch 11.11 trait buffs and nerfs

Players have been riding the Skirmisher wave from the 11.10 meta, but a change to the traits shield will decrease its dominance during the early and mid-game stages. Abomination Monstrosity should rise in popularity and strength within the patch.

Abomination Monstrosity Enrage cast time reduced by 25 percent.

Abomination Monstrosity Enrage duration increased from three to four seconds.

Abomination Monstrosity base health increased to 100/160/220.

Abomination Monstrosity bonus health per star level increased to 100/160/220.

Abomination Monstrosity attack damage increased to 100/160/220.

Abomination Monstrosity attack damage per star level increased to 10/16/22.

Forgotten attack damage and ability power reduced at nine units to 140.

Knight damage reduction reduced at six champions to 80.

Skirmisher shield changed from 300/600 to 20/40 percent of maximum health.

Patch 11.11 champion buffs and nerfs

A total of 24 champions are slated for buffs or nerfs, increasing opportunities for underplayed units while possibly killing off champs on the fence.

One-cost

Udyr’s Feral Instinct attack damage reduced from 130/140/200 to 120/130/180 percent.

Vladimir’s Transfusion damage increased from 250/350/450 to 300/420/540.

Two-cost

LeBlanc’s Ethereal Chain stun duration adjusted to two seconds across the board.

LeBlanc’s Ethereal chain damage reduced at three-star to 550.

Sejuani’s Fury of the North bonus armor and magic resist buffed from 60/120/300 to 100/150/300.

Soraka’s maximum mana buff adjusted to 30/70.

Trundle’s Subjugate ability power ratio reduced from 100 to 50 percent.

Trundle’s Subjugate stat steal duration increased from six to eight seconds.

Varus’ Holy Arrows Blessing on-hit bonus damage reduced at three-star to 90.

Three-cost

Lulu’s Whimsy attack speed increased at three-star to 120 percent.

Morgana’s health increased from 800 to 850.

Morgana’s starting mana buff adjusted from 60/120 to 80/120.

Patheon’s Aegis assault damage reduction adjusted to 65 percent across the board.

Nidalee’s bonus damage on the attack after dodging increased from 100/150/375 to 120/180/450.

Riven’s Blade of the Dawn attack damage bonus increased at three-star to 150 percent.

Four-cost

Aphelios’ attack damage increased from 70 to 75.

Aphelios’ Dark Vigil base damage increased from 100/150/300 to 150/200/400.

Draven’s Spinning Axes attack damage multiplier adjusted from 180/200/260 to 160/170/340 percent.

Draven’s Spinning Axes bonus damage increased at three-star to 800.

Ivern’s Daisy will now properly star up with Ivern.

Daisy’s health will remain the same upon star increases, but she will gain bonus attack damage.

Daisy’s Shockwave damage and stun duration will apply to star value, as opposed to the previous one-star value across the board.

Karma’s Soulflare damage adjusted from 180/240/700 to 200/250/600.

Jax’s Empowered Strike bonus attack speed adjusted from 30/35/50 to 20/25/60 percent.

Mordekaiser’s maximum mana changed from 0/70 to 0/80.

Vel’Koz’s Lifeform Disintegration Ray damage adjusted from 1000/1250/4000 to 900/1100/4000.

Five-cost

Darius’ starting mana changed from 30/100 to 40/100.

Darius God Wolf’s Carnage armor shred reduced to 50 percent.

Darius God Wolf’s Carnage armor shred duration reduced to eight seconds.

Darius God Wolf’s Carnage healing per auto after cast adjusted from 10 percent across the board to 15/20/50 percent.

Darius God Wolf’s Carnage attack damage scaling changed from 160/200/2000 to 180/220/2000 percent.

Garen’s starting mana adjusted from 30/100 to 40/100.

Garen’s God-Lion’s Justice magic resist shred decreased from 70 to 50 percent.

Garen’s God-Lion’s Justice magic resist shred duration reduced to eight seconds.

Heimerdinger’s damage increased from 400/600/7777 to 500/650/7777.

Kayle’s health nerfed from 700 to 500.

Volibear’s starting mana adjusted from 80/200 to 100/200.

Patch 11.11 Item nerfs and buffs

Archangel’s Staff tooltip reads correctly, stating ability power gain applies to the cast that grants the bonus ability power.

Archangel’s Staff mana ratio increased from 35 to 40 percent.

Archdemon’s Staff of Immortality mana ratio increased from 300 to 350 percent.

Riskthirster’s bonus attack speed duration increased to four seconds.

Deathblade and Caustic Deathblade’s starting stacks increased from three to four.

Hextech Gunblade of Immortality will now heal the ally with the lowest percentage of health.

Final Whisper’s armor and MR shred increased from 50 to 70 percent.

Redemption’s missing health heal reduced from 25 to 20 percent.

Statikk Shiv and Shadow Statikk Shiv’s magic resist shred reduced from 70 to 50 percent.

Vengeful Trap Claw reworked: When combat begins, the holder and all allies within one Hex in the same row gain a shield that blocks the first enemy ability.

All buffs and nerfs are subject to change prior to the release of Patch 11.11 on May 26. Players can test out all the TFT Set Five adjustments via the PBE server prior to the update’s launch.