Here are the minimum device specs for Teamfight Tactics mobile

Riot Games’ autobattler Teamfight Tactics hits mobile stores in a couple of days. But the great news still begs the question: Can my mobile device run it?

The hit autobattler finally makes its way to cellphones and tablets, appearing in the App Store and Google Play on March 19. And while it isn’t the most demanding game for PCs and Macs, there are some specific requirements for mobile devices.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Here are the minimum device specs for running TFT mobile.

For iOS:

iPhone 6s

For Android:

Android OS 7 or higher

Greater than or equal to 1.5G RAM

Hardware/Chipset of 64-bit variety

Phone ABI of either arm64-v8a or x86_64 variety

Phone OpenGL ES version of 3.0 or higher

“If a player’s phone is 32-bit or running a 32-bit operating system on a 64-bit chip, they can’t install,” according to Riot. “Players can figure this out by searching what their phone ABI is. If it is not at least ‘arm64-v8a’ then they have 32-bit.”

TFT mobile will launch simultaneously with Set Three: Galaxies, which includes a whole new roster of space units and unique traits. Players will be able to play ranked mode immediately or hop into normal matches to test out Galaxies first.