First TFT Set 6.5 PBE patch focuses on champions, tweaks Augments and traits

Less than 24 hours into the launch of Teamfight Tactics Set 6.5 Neon Nights on the PBE, several champions are already receiving significant balance changes.

The first PBE update for Set 6.5 took place today, resulting in a large chunk of downtime due to extended maintenance. When the update completes later today, players will get to test out a number of balance changes taking place that focus on three to five-cost champions. Rek’Sai, Swain, and Talon were the only two-cost TFT Set 6.5 champions who got balance changes, while five-cost units like Jinx and Zeri had multiple levers adjusted.

Related: TFT Set 6.5 cheat sheet: Traits and champions

A handful of adjustments were applied to Hextech Augments, and the traits Colossus and Hextech received minor nerfs.

Here’s every TFT Set 6.5 PBE change taking place on Feb. 2.

Two-cost champions

Rek’Sai: Attack damage buffed from 60 to 70. Armor and magic resistance reduced from 45 to 40.

Swain: Spell damage nerfed from 250/340/480 to 225/300/450.

Talon: VIP bonus now lasts 100 percent longer and still has his bleed deal true damage.

Three-cost champions

Gnar: Attack damage increased from 60 to 65. Spell base damage nerfed from 180/240/360 to 150/200/300. And transform health nerfed from 500/750/1400 to 400/700/1250.

Lucian: Spell damage reduced from 250/275/350 to 225/250/325.

Morgana: Shield amount from spell nerfed from 600/700/800 to 450/650/900. And spell damage per second nerfed from 200/250/300 to 150/225/325.

Tryndamere: Mana adjusted from 30/90 to 40/100. And spin base damage reduced from 100/150/300 to 80/120/240.

Vex: Spell shield amount increased from 525/675/850 to 550/700/900.

Four-cost champions

Ahri: Health increased to 800 and attack speed reduced to 0.9. Her armor and magic resistance was increased from 25 to 30.

Kha’Zix: Spell cast mana lock increased to one second following a bug fix. Health reduced to 800 and attack speed reduced to 0.9. Spell damage nerfed from 150/200/500 to 130/160/400.

Renata Glasc: Mana adjusted from 40/80 to 30/80. Spell damage per second reduced from 70/100/300 to 65/90/225

Sivir: Spell bonus attack speed reduced from 60/80/200 to 50/65/150 percent

Five-cost champions

Jinx: Armor and magic resistance increased from 35 to 40. Rocket launcher attack damage buffed from 200/210/888 to 220/230/888 percent.

Silco: Attack speed nerfed from 0.8 to 0.65.

Zeri: On-hit damage per bulled nerfed from 20/30/124 to 15/25/124. And percent attack damage per bullet reduced from 16 to 15 percent.

Traits and Hextech Augment changes

Colossus: Innate health nerfed from 1,000 to 800.

Hextech: Shield amount nerfed from 200/300/600/1000 to 160/240/480/800.

Second Wind: Percent health healing reduced from 50/75/100 to 40/60/80 percent.

The Golden Egg: Changed from a sell value of 20 gold to no longer able to sell. If a player does sell it, the gold value is zero.

Treasure Trove: a bug fix was resolved, giving Blue Orbs a chance to grant an item component.

All adjustments made on the PBE are subject to change prior to the official launch of TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights on Feb. 16 via Patch 12.4.