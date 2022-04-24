Every big and small change slated to take place after the TFT 12.8 Patch Rundown

Several minor and big Teamfight Tactics balance changes will take place in the April 27 update, game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu and live balance designer Riot Blizz revealed during the Patch 12.8 Rundown.

Patch 12.8 is not the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship update, but it will hit live servers on April 27. The TFT Worlds patch is 12.7, and players who are eagerly awaiting Set Seven can expect it to drop via PBE on May 25.

Patch 12.8 is the final Neon Nights meta balance patch, adjusting traits like Mutant and Syndicate while changing attack slow speed effects. And small changes were applied to three-star Set 6.5 four-cost champions, improving their power levels during the late game stages. The “for fun” updates for TFT Set 6.5 will take place during Patch 12.9 and 12.10.

Here’s every big and small Neon Nights change TFT players can expect to drop in Patch 12.8, according to the Patch Rundown.

Chemtech: Health regeneration buffed from 4/7/10/18 to 5/8/13/20 percent

Enchanter: The heal and shield boost for the Enchanter trait was buffed from 25/45/70/100 to 25/50/80/115 percent

Mutant: Cybernetic Enhancement: Health nerfed to 450/800/1200

Mutant: Voracious Appetite: Attack damage and ability power nerfed from 20/30/40 to 18/25/35

Hextech: Shield buffed from 100/135/250/350 to 100/150/275/375

Scrap: Shield per component nerfed at Scrap four and six to 30/50

Syndicate: Armor and magic resistance buffed from 50 to 55

Syndicate(7): Bonus buffed from 50 to 55 percent

Zilean: Attack speed slow buffed to 30/40/50 percent

Gangplank: One-star spell base damage nerfed from 120 to 110

Ekko: Attack speed slow nerfed from 25/25/35 to 20/20/30 percent

Braum: Spell damage at three-star buffed to 750

Renata Glasc: Spell damage at three-star buffed to 240 and attack speed slow buffed from 15 to 20 percent

Vi: Spell damage buffed at three-star to 500 and spell shield buffed at three-star to 850

Kha’Zix: Spell attack damage percentage adjusted from 195/200/225 to 180/185/260 percent

Jinx: Rocket damage nerfed at one and two-star to 210/220

Radiant Quicksilver: Attack speed buffed from 45 to 55 percent

Frozen Heart: Attack speed slow nerfed from 35 to 30 percent

Radiant Eternal Winter: Attack speed slow buffed from 25 to 30 percent

All TFT Patch 12.8 balance changes revealed during the Patch Rundown are subject to change prior to the update hitting Live servers on April 27. The official patch notes for 12.8 are slated to drop on April 26.