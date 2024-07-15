Discover TFT Set 12, Magic n’ Mayhem, featuring a Legends of Runeterra champion and Wild Rift skins

During the Teamfight Tactics Tactician’s Crown Finals on July 14, Riot Games unveiled a preview of Set 12, titled Magic n’ Mayhem. Expected to launch at the end of the month, the new TFT set features champions, skins, and cosmetics from other titles under Riot’s umbrella.

Along with bees, TFT Set 12 also brings to players’ boards a sprinkle of magic thanks to the arrival of Norra, first seen on Legends of Runeterra, and her best friend Yuumi. Additionally, two of the newest League of Legends champions Briar and Smolder will also make their debut in TFT with this set.

Yuumi’s owner, Norra, joins TFT in Set 12 and her mischevious cat is with her. Image via Riot Games

Magic n’ Mayhem will also feature a collaboration with Riot’s mobile game, League: Wild Rift, introducing the Stargazer skinline for few of the Chrono units.

“Magic n’ Mayhem embodies TFT’s commitment to experimenting with new themes and cross-game collaborations while preserving its core gameplay experience,” TFT game designer Peter Whalen said when announcing the expansion.

A new addition to Magic n’ Mayhem is the Charms mechanic—single-use purchasable spells designed to enhance the TFT gameplay experience. With over 100 different Charms available—and some very powerful ones—players can expect a diverse range of functions including combat boosts, econ advantages, and trait amplifications. “We wanted to create a place for players to embrace their creativity and prove their mastery over various spellcrafts alongside champions they know and love,” said Sam Judd, Set 12 lead designer.

Magic n’ Mayhem will introduce 27 new traits in 60 champions, along with over 200 Augments, including new High-Stakes Augments that “enhance high-risk, high-reward gameplay”. The set also welcomes new Little Legends like Lumie and more variants of the existing Bun Bun little legend. Additionally, four new Chibi champions—including Chibi Battle Bunny Miss Fortune and Chibi Prestige Cafe Cuties Gwen—will be available, and players will get their first look at the new premium Le Bunny Bonbon Bistro arena.

Alongside the game update, Riot also announced the TFT Macao Open, the second global LAN event, scheduled to take place from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15.

