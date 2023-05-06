Getting the right items can make Yasuo one of the best units on the board.

Thanks to a very potent ability that can stun multiple enemies in a line, Yasuo has remained a powerful unit in Teamfight Tactics for Set 8.5. Even after multiple meta shifts, the two traits of LaserCorps and Duelist have kept Yasuo in lobbies for months.

But, while he is cheap and strong, Yasuo needs the right items to get the most value for every TFT round he plays.

Here are some of the best items for Yasuo in TFT Set 8.5 and what they offer for the unit.

What are the best Yasuo items for TFT Set 8.5?

Titan’s Resolve remains a great tank and damage item for Yasuo

When it comes to getting value from Yasuo, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. First of all, Yasuo is a melee fighter, so expect him to take some damage as he dishes it out. Also, his ability Steel Tempest can hit multiple enemies in a line, so stacking items get a lot of value as well. So, the item Titan’s Resolve is the best item that works around those two facts.

Titan’s Resolve gives the unit armor and attack speed but stacks every time the unit either gets hit by an enemy or hits an enemy. For each stack, the unit gets a little more attack damage and ability power. Lastly, at 25 stacks, the item gives the unit 25 armor and magic resist. Considering how quickly Yasuo can both get hit and strike multiple enemies at once, this item quickly gains value.

Hand of Justice and Jeweled Gauntlet makes Yasuo crit-focused

After Titan’s Resolve, which is a must-get item for Yasuo, there are two ways you can build the champion: crit-focused or heal-focused. The first option revolves around the items Hand of Justice and Jeweled Gauntlet. To start, Hand of Justice offers both attack damage and ability power and some minor Omnivamp to heal your unit. Plus, the Jeweled Gauntlet allows the unit to critically strike with their ability, which is crucial for Yasuo.

These two items together increase Yasuo’s crit chance, give his ability a critical chance, and offer decent healing. Combo’ing this with Titan’s Resolve makes him a worry for your opponents.

Bloodthirster and Quicksilver are more heal-focused options

As for the heal-focused option mentioned earlier, Bloodthirster and Quicksilver allow Yasuo to be unstoppable while he heals to full off of almost every ability cast. Bloodthirster is simple, giving the unit high Omnivamp while also offering a shield once the unit gets to low health. Then, Quicksilver offers both attack speed and the ability to avoid crowd control for a long time when a round starts.

This combo doesn’t offer the damage potential that the crit-focused combo does, but it does help if your opponent has low armor units and if you have late-game augments like Ascension.