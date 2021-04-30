Best TFT Set 5 carriers and items

Learn about the new carries and items that are worth playing.

Set Five Reckoning has launched, showcasing a number of carriers to help players fast eight and nine toward those Teamfight Tactics Legendary carries.

A new mechanic, Shadow items, was introduced with TFT Set Five. Adding a total of 36 new items (not including spatula trait items), players have options when equipping their carries. Building a solid team comp in TFT has always included best-in-slot (BiS) items on the carriers. Set Five expands on this theme offensively and defensively with the Shadow items.

Secondary carries play an important role as well, with TFT Set Five champions like Morgana using Morellonomicon and Fallen Guardian Angel. Diana and Nunu are good holders of Frozen Heart while Nautilus thrives with Redeemer and Zz’Rot Portal. Other secondary carriers include Zyra with Spear of Shojin and Jeweled Gauntlet, along with Riven using Bloodthirster, Guardian Angel, and a third defensive item if necessary.

The official Set Five Reckoning meta is only a few days old at time of writing, which may result in several carriers and their best-in-slot items changing over time. From Jax tearing up teams to Vel’Koz evaporating units, here are the top TFT Set Five carriers and their BiS items.

Vayne: Sacrificial Gauntlet, Runaan’s Hurricane, and Guinsoo’s Rageblade.

Ziggs: AP items such as Blue Buff, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Infinity Edge—or AD items like Deathblade, and Stattik Shiv.

Vel’Koz: Cursed Jeweled Gauntlet, Hextech Gunblade, and Spear of Shojin.

Aphelios: Sacrificial Bloodthirster, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Deathblade.

Karma: Blue Buff, and Jeweled Gauntlet.

Katarina: Blue Buff, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Infinity Edge.

Nocturne: Cursed Runnan’s, Cursed Zeke’s Herald, Infinity Edge, or Blood Thirster.

Leblanc: Dark Blue Bluff, and Guardian Angel.

Jax: Sacrificial Bloodthirster, Runaan’s Untamed Hurricane, Caustic Quicksilver.

Draven: Rapid Deathcannon, and Sacrificial Bloodthirster.

Kayle: Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Hand of Justice, and Rapid Firecannon.

Heimerdinger: Jeweled Gauntlet, Hand of Justice, and Guardian Angel.

Viego: Blue Buff, and Quicksilver.

Volibear: Morellonomicon, and Gargoyle Stoneplate.

This article will be updated with each Set Five Reckoning patch or B-patch that takes place. The next regular TFT patch is scheduled to take place on May 12.