TFT Set 5 Reckoning Shadow items: Updated stats and best-in-slot

Riot Games continues to evolve Teamfight Tactics with the new Set Five Reckoning mechanic, Shadow items, providing unique power increases at a cost.

Releasing around the globe by April 28, good and evil will collide across the convergence in TFT. The black mist has corrupted half of everything, introducing nine new Shadow components. Slightly similar to their original counterparts, these Shadow components can combine with a normal or Shadow component to create 36 new Shadow items.

Each Shadow item has its own power, stats, and penalty cost for using it. Blue Buff, for example, resets a champions mana at 20 after they cast their spell. Very Dark Blue Buff, the Shadow version, resets a champions mana to 15 after casting their spell. But if the wearer has less than 60 percent health, the mana reset is increased to 50.

From Archdemon’s staff and Chalice of Malice to Caustic Deathblade and Guardian Fallen Angel, here are the 36 TFT Set Five Reckoning Shadow items, not including dark spatula items.

Caustic Deathblade

Deathblade is one of many “glass cannon” Shadow items, according to Riot game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Contributing to a kill grants the wearer plus-15 attack damage for the remainder of combat. This effect can stack any number of times (starting at three stacks). The wearer receives a penalty of minus-20 percent health.

Zeke’s Bleak Herald

Zeke’s Bleak Herald drains attack speed from champions on either side in order to gain attack speed for themselves.

When combat begins, the holder reduces the attack speed of all allies within one Hex in the same row by minus-25 percent attack speed. The holder then gains 40 percent attack speed for each affected ally.

Guardian Fallen Angel

Good on frontline units and tanks, Guardian Fallen Angel returns a champion with 80 percent of their health while shredding all negative effects. The catch is that the wearer’s attack speed is reduced by 50 percent. A normal Guardian Angel returns a champion with 400 HP.

Hextech Gunblade of Immortality

Hextech Gunblade of Immortality heals the nearest ally as opposed to the wearer. This TFT Set Five Shadow item works well on temporary and secondary carriers. It also only heals for missing health.

The holder’s spells heal the nearest ally with missing health for 60 percent of the damage dealt. This heal cannot affect the holder.

Evil Giantslayer

Evil Giantslayer is similar to Giant Slayer in that it targets high health units. Unlike the normal item, Evil Giantslayer deals 50 percent bonus damage without restrictions. Once the target drops below 1100 maximum health, the wearer’s abilities and attacks only do 15 percent decreased damage instead.

Sacrificial Infinity Edge

Sacrificial Infinity Edge offers more power at the cost of health. To effectively use the dark Infinity Edge, it should get paired with a healing item like Bloodthirster, or put on a champion who benefits from healing. In conjunction with Hand of Justice, it’s a powerful item on Nocturne.

Sacrificial Infinity Edge is a Unique item (only one per champion).

Grants 75 percent critical strike chance (including components). Each point of critical strike chance above 100 percent becomes plus-one percent critical strike damage. The wearer also gains 50 percent critical strike damage. Each time the wearer crits, they deal three percent of their maximum HP to themselves as true damage.

Sacrificial Bloodthirster (Riskthirster)

Similar to Sacrificial Infinity Edge, the Shadow Bloodthirster is about “pure aggression,” according to Mortdog. The wearer gains 40 percent attack speed for three seconds once they heal to 90 percent health. But the item deals 25 percent true damage to the wearer at the beginning of combat.

Sacrificial Bloodthirster is a BIS item for Draven within the Forgotten/Legionnaires comp, utilizing the Legionnaires trait for healing and hitting 90 percent health for the additional attack speed.

Spectral Spear of Shojin

This Shadow item is meant for champions whose spell doesn’t rely upon damage, according to Mortdog, Spectral Spear of Shojin restores an additional 14 mana on-hit with each basic attack. The downside is that the holder deals 20 percent less damage. A normal Spear of Shojin restores five mana on-hit.

Ideal champions to use the Spectra Spear of Shojin on, according to Mortdog, are Lux and Tarric.

Rabadon’s Caustic Deathcap

Rabadon’s Caustic Deathcap is another glass cannon Shadow item.

The holder gains 125 percent additional ability power and the wearer receives a penalty of minus-20 percent health.

Ionic Dark-Spark

Zapping enemies and allies, Ionic Dark-Spark provides the wearer with additional ability power from each zap. The Shadow item is ideal on an Assassin, according to Mortdog.

Enemies and allies within two Hexes are zapped when they cast an ability, taking magic damage scaling with their maximum mana. Enemies take 200 percent of their maximum mana, and allies take 100 percent of their maximum mana. Whenever an ally or enemy is zapped, the wearer gains five ability power for the rest of combat.

Guinsoo’s Sacrificial Rageblade

Ideally paired with an item or champion that can replace health, Gunsoo’s Sacrificial Rageblade provides “exponential growth” at a sacrifice of health.

Basic Attacks grant nine percent bonus attack speed for the rest of combat, but the wearer is dealt 2.5 percent of their maximum health each attack. The bonus attack speed can stack any number of times.

Archdemon’s Staff of Immortality

Archdemon’s Staff of Immortality is similar to Gargoyle Stoneplate, according to Mortdog, and is a self-healing item.

Each time the holder casts their spell, they gain maximum health equal to 300 percent of their maximum mana. The holder then heals for the maximum Health that was gained from that spell cast.

Locket of the Silver Lunari

Locket of the Silver Lunari provides increase armor and magic resist at the cost of five less mana per attack. It’s an ideal item that can get placed on a high health front line unit like Tarric.

When combat begins, the holder and all allies within two Hexes in the same row gain 60 bonus armor and magic Resist but gain five less mana per attack.

Mor-evil-lonimicon

Mor-evil-lonimicon kills off everyone, but slowly. It’s a Unique item that is strong in the early game. Champions that utilize Mor-evil-lonimicon well are Volibear and Kennen.

When the holder deals magic damage with their ability, they burn the target, dealing 100 percent of the target’s maximum Health as true damage over 25 seconds, and reducing healing by 50 percent for the duration of the burn. The holder’s ability deals 50 percent less damage.

Sacrificial Gauntlet

Gaining power at the cost of health, Sacrificial Gauntlet increases critical strike chance and damage. The Shadow item works well on Vel’koz and Vayne.

The holder’s magic and true damage from their ability can critically strike. The holder gains 40 percent critical strike damage and 20 percent critical strike chance. After the holder casts their ability, they lose 15 percent of their maximum health.

Refracted Bramble Vest

Similar to Dragon Claw, according to Mortdotg, Refracted Bramble Vest doesn’t have a drawback but does function differently. It grants 200 bonus magic resist, which includes the components.

Eclipse Cape

Eclipse Cape is a Unique Shadow item that does not apply Grevious Wounds, according to Mortdog.

Every 1.5 seconds, a random enemy within three Hexes is burned for 25 percent of their maximum health over 10 seconds. Any healing they receive is reduced by 50 percent. The holder is burned for four percent of their maximum health every second and any healing they receive is reduced by 50 percent.

Gargoyle Stoneplate of Immortality

Able to gain health from every unit targeting the wearer, the Gargoyle Stoneplate of Immortality Shadow item in TFT Set Five is a super tanky item.

The holder heals themself for 45 Health every two seconds for each unit targeting them.

Titan’s Revenge

Titan’s Revenge is another ideal tank item that can also deal damage.

Every three seconds, the holder’s next basic attack deals 25 percent of the total damage they have taken since the last empowered attack as true damage.

Dark Shroud of Stillness

Dark Shroud of Stillness has an increase in power but hits both sides of the battlefield as its drawback. It’s also a Unique Shadow item.

When combat begins, the holder shoots a beam straight ahead and behind that delays affected enemies’ and allies’ first ability cast, increasing their maximum mana by 65 percent until they cast.

Frozen Dark Heart

Slow down enemies with Frozen Dark Heart, but beware, it can also slow down your own team. An ideal champion to carry Frozen Dark Heart is Diana, due to her Assassin trait.

Reduces the attack speed of all enemies within two Hexes by 50 percent. The attack speed of allies (except the holder) within one Hex is reduced by 50 percent.

Warmog’s Sacrificial Armor

Warmog’s Sacrificial Armor pairs well with a champion or trait that gains health, according to Mortdog.

Grants 1800 bonus health (including components). The holder takes 100 true damage each second.

Turbulent Zephyr

Turbulent Zephyr is a Unique item that increases the time an enemy is trapped in its whirlwind but at a cost of providing that enemy unit bonus stats once the whirlwind wears off. Turbulent Zephyr should not target carriers like Kayle.

When combat begins, the holder summons a whirlwind on the opposite side of the arena that removes the closest enemy from combat for eight seconds. Once the enemy returns to combat, they gain 30 attack damage and 30 percent ability power for the rest of combat. The Shadow item ignores CC immunity.

Unstable Zz’Rot portal

Unstable Zz’Rot Portal is an ideal item to use when wanting to break through a strong front-line defense. Summoned Units, such as Abomination’s Monstrosity, will not spawn an Unstable Voidspawn

When the holder dies, a Construct with 500 Health arises to continue the fight. When it dies it deals 500 true damage to enemies within one Hex.

Vengeful Trap Claw

Vengeful Trap Claw combos well with Unstable Zz’Rot Portal, according to Mortdog, and is ideal on champions like Jax or Riven.

Blocks the first enemy ability that hits the holder, then teleports them to the ability’s caster, and causes both units to start targeting each other. They deal 20 percent increased damage to each other.

Sacrificial Redemption

A Unique item, Sacrificial Redemption heals the entire board but does not heal the wearer. It’s an ideal item on a champion like Hecarim that won’t take damage because the self-damage can’t kill it, according to Mortdog.

The holder radiates an aura to all allies on the board except themself and heals them for 20 percent of their missing health every five seconds. Each time this happens, the holder damages themself for 10 percent of their current health as true damage.

Refracted Dragon’s Claw

Similar to Bramble Vest, Refracted Dragon’s claw negates bonus damage from incoming critical hits while also reducing the incoming magic damage by 15 percent.

Runaan’s Untamed Hurricane

Runaan’s Untamed Hurricane doesn’t proc on-hit effects, according to Mortdog. The TFT Shadow Set Five item is a solid choice on champions like Draven, Riven, Alphelios, and Jax.

The wearer’s attacks fire bolts at two nearby enemies, dealing 50 percent of the holder’s attack damage. These bolts can critically strike but do not apply on-hit effects.

Caustic Quicksilver

Caustic Quicksilver is a Unique item that provides immunity to CC indefinitely at a cost of 20 percent less the maximum health of the wearer.

Chalice of Malice

Chalice of Malice penalizes its wearer while benefiting units one Hex to either side of the item holder.

When combat begins, all of the holder’s allies within one Hex in the same row gain 50 ability power for the rest of combat. The holder loses 20 ability power instead of gaining any.

Rapid Deathcannon

Providing more attack speed when no enemies are nearby, Rapid Deathcannon is ideal on Draven.

Increases the holder’s attack range by one Hex. Additionally, the holder gains 40 percent bonus attack speed when there are no enemies within a two Hex radius

The holder’s attacks can no longer miss

Final Whisper

Final Whisper is a Unique Shadow item that is a solid counter to Redeemed, according to Mortdog.

When the holder inflicts a critical hit, both the target’s armor and magic resist are reduced by 50 percent for five seconds. The holder’s armor and magic resist are also permanently reduced by 25 percent.

Hand of Vengeance

Hand of Vengeance provides its wearer with both benefits while turning off and then back on with every takedown, according to Mortdog.

At the beginning of combat, the holder gains both of the following: 40 attack damage and 40 ability power.

Basic attacks and abilities heal for 40 percent of damage dealt.

Statikk Stiletto

Statikk Stiletto is a more powerful Stattik Shiv that works well on Varus, according to Mortdog.

Every other attack from the holder unleashes chain lightning that strikes four enemies, dealing 55 magic damage and reducing their magic resist by 70 percent for five seconds. The holder receives minus-33 percent attack damage.

Very Dark Blue Buff

Very Dark Blue Buff is a Unique Shadow Set Five item that can produce interesting results when the wearer’s health drops below 60 percent.

After casting their ability, the holder gains 15 mana. If the holder has less than 60 percent health, this is increased to 50.

Trickster’s Gloves

Trickster’s Gloves is a “big brain item,” according to Mortdog. It creates two full Shadow Set Five Reckoning items, that can either benefit or destroy the champion Trickster’s Gloves is equipped to.

A large number of Shadow items still don’t have a best-in-slot due to the meta being so new, and multiple adjustments taking place during the PBE testing stage. This article will get updated with each TFT Set Five Reckoning patch to include balance changes and BIS items per champion.