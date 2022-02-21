Best TFT 6.5 items for Neon Nights champions

Items within Teamfight Tactics Set 6.5 play an important role when maximizing the power of toughness of a Neon Nights champion in conjunction with trait and Hextech Augment synergies.

Over 20 new champions and several new traits were added to Neon Nights with the launch of TFT Set 6.5. The only item change for the Mid-Set launch was Guardian Angel getting removed in exchange for Edge of Night. Champions wanting attack damage (AD) items are still the most popular, but there are still a number of solid TFT Set 6.5 ability power (AP) champions to balance to make use of those Tears and Rods.

The four best items to grab off an opening carousel in Neon Nights are Glove, Sword, Tear, and Rod. All the best TFT Set 6.5 items are broken down according to AD and AP primary carriers, followed by secondary carriers. As the meta adjusts throughout Neon Nights, this article will get updated.

Best TFT items on Set 6.5 primary carry

Image via Riot Games

Each of the primary carriers and items listed is for a final build. Champions are sorted by cost. Best-in-slot items are listed first, followed by alternative items depending on the lobby meta.

One-cost

Brand : Blue Buff, Jeweled Gauntlet, Infinity Edge, Deathcap, and Hextech Gunblade

: Blue Buff, Jeweled Gauntlet, Infinity Edge, Deathcap, and Hextech Gunblade Twitch: Infinity Edge, Last Whisper, Runaan’s Hurricane, and Quicksilver

Two-cost

Ashe : Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, Deathblade, Giant Slayer, Blood Thirster, and Guinsoo’s Rageblade

: Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, Deathblade, Giant Slayer, Blood Thirster, and Guinsoo’s Rageblade Corki : Blue Buff, Deathcap, Hextech Gunblade, Jeweled Gauntlet, Infinity Edge, and Giant Slayer

: Blue Buff, Deathcap, Hextech Gunblade, Jeweled Gauntlet, Infinity Edge, and Giant Slayer Rek’Sai : Deathblade, Titan’s Resolve, Runaan’s Hurricane, and Quicksilver

: Deathblade, Titan’s Resolve, Runaan’s Hurricane, and Quicksilver Syndra : Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet, Giant Slayer, Infinity Edge, and Rabadon’s Deathcap

: Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet, Giant Slayer, Infinity Edge, and Rabadon’s Deathcap Talon : Rapid Firecannon, Infinity Edge, Hand of Justice, Quicksilver, and Edge of Night

: Rapid Firecannon, Infinity Edge, Hand of Justice, Quicksilver, and Edge of Night Warwick: Statikk Shiv, Quicksilver, Titan’s Resolve, and Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Three-cost

Cho’Gath : Bramble Vest, Dragon’s Claw, Redemption, Gargoyle’s Stoneplate, and Ionic Spark

: Bramble Vest, Dragon’s Claw, Redemption, Gargoyle’s Stoneplate, and Ionic Spark Gangplank : Blood Thirster, Infinity Edge, and Last Whisper

: Blood Thirster, Infinity Edge, and Last Whisper Gnar : Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, Blood Thirster, Quicksilver, and Giant Slayer

: Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, Blood Thirster, Quicksilver, and Giant Slayer Tryndamere: Infinity Edge, Last Whisper, Blood Thirster, Giant Slayer, and Quicksilver

Four-cost

Ahri : Blue Buff, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Hextech Gunblade, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Infinity Edge

: Blue Buff, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Hextech Gunblade, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Infinity Edge Draven : Infinity Edge, Last Whisper, Blood Thirster, Giant Slayer, and Guinoo’s Rageblade

: Infinity Edge, Last Whisper, Blood Thirster, Giant Slayer, and Guinoo’s Rageblade Irelia : Blood Thirster, Infinity Edge, Last Whisper, Hand of Justice, Quicksilver, and Giant Slayer

: Blood Thirster, Infinity Edge, Last Whisper, Hand of Justice, Quicksilver, and Giant Slayer Jhin : Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, Giant Slayer, Quicksilver, and Runaan’s Hurricane

: Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, Giant Slayer, Quicksilver, and Runaan’s Hurricane Renata Glasc : Morellonimicon, Blue Buff, and Hextech Gunblade

: Morellonimicon, Blue Buff, and Hextech Gunblade Seraphine : Spear of Shojin, Morellonomicon, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Statikk Shiv, and Archangel’s Staff

: Spear of Shojin, Morellonomicon, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Statikk Shiv, and Archangel’s Staff Sivir: Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Statikk Shiv, Last Whisper, Giant Slayer, Infinity Edge, and Quicksilver

Five-cost

Jayce frontline : Warmog’s Armor, Bramble Vest, Ionic Spark, and Dragon’s Claw

: Warmog’s Armor, Bramble Vest, Ionic Spark, and Dragon’s Claw Jayce backline : Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, Giant Slayer, and Runaan’s Hurricane

: Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, Giant Slayer, and Runaan’s Hurricane Jinx : Last Whisper, Giant Slayer, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Infinity Edge

: Last Whisper, Giant Slayer, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Infinity Edge Kai’Sa : Morellonomicon, Giant Slayer, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Archangel’s Staff, and Hand of Justice

: Morellonomicon, Giant Slayer, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Archangel’s Staff, and Hand of Justice Viktor: Blue Buff, Jeweled Gauntlet, Infinity Edge, Spear of Shojin, Rabadon’s Deathcap, and Giant Slayer

Best TFT 6.5 items on secondary carriers

Image via Riot Games

Secondary carriers can at times be just as important as a primary carry while most of the TFT Set 6.5 champions support the primary carrier. All secondary carriers are separated by cost.

One-cost

Poppy : Bramble Vest, Dragon’s Claw, Warmog’s Armor, Ionic Spark, and Redemption

: Bramble Vest, Dragon’s Claw, Warmog’s Armor, Ionic Spark, and Redemption Camile : Bramble Vest, Archangel’s Staff, Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, and Rabadon’s Deathcap

: Bramble Vest, Archangel’s Staff, Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, and Rabadon’s Deathcap Ezreal: Infinity Edge, Last Whisper, and Gunsoo’s Rageblade

Two-cost

Sejuani : Bramble Vest, Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, and Redemption

: Bramble Vest, Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, and Redemption Ekko: Morellonomicon and Frozen Heart

Three-cost

Leona : Bramble Vest, Redemption, Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, and Gargoyle’s Stoneplate

: Bramble Vest, Redemption, Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, and Gargoyle’s Stoneplate Lucian : Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Blue Buff, and Zeke’s Herald

: Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Blue Buff, and Zeke’s Herald Malzahar : Blue Buff, Morellonomicon, Hextech Gunblade, Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Rabadon’s Deathcap

: Blue Buff, Morellonomicon, Hextech Gunblade, Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Rabadon’s Deathcap Miss Fortune : Spear of Shojin, Hextech Gunblade, and Giant Slayer

: Spear of Shojin, Hextech Gunblade, and Giant Slayer Morgana : Morellonomicon, Bramble Vest, Redemption, Dragon’s Claw, and Titan’s Resolve

: Morellonomicon, Bramble Vest, Redemption, Dragon’s Claw, and Titan’s Resolve Senna : Rabodon’s Deathblade, Infinity Edge, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Last Whisper, Giant Slayer, and Blood Thirster

: Rabodon’s Deathblade, Infinity Edge, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Last Whisper, Giant Slayer, and Blood Thirster Vex: Ionic Spark, Bramble Vest, Redemption, Warmog’s Armor, and Redemption

Four-cost

Alistar : Titan’s Resolve, Ionic Spark, Morellonomicon, Bramble Vest, Dragon’s Claw and Redemption

: Titan’s Resolve, Ionic Spark, Morellonomicon, Bramble Vest, Dragon’s Claw and Redemption Braum : Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, Bramble Vest, Gargoyle’s Stoneplate, and Redemption

: Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, Bramble Vest, Gargoyle’s Stoneplate, and Redemption Orianna : Utility items

: Utility items Vi: Blue Buff, Bramble Vest, Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, Frozen Heart, and Redemption

Five-Cost