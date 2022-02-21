Best TFT 6.5 items for Neon Nights champions

Items within Teamfight Tactics Set 6.5 play an important role when maximizing the power of toughness of a Neon Nights champion in conjunction with trait and Hextech Augment synergies.
Over 20 new champions and several new traits were added to Neon Nights with the launch of TFT Set 6.5. The only item change for the Mid-Set launch was Guardian Angel getting removed in exchange for Edge of Night. Champions wanting attack damage (AD) items are still the most popular, but there are still a number of solid TFT Set 6.5 ability power (AP) champions to balance to make use of those Tears and Rods.
The four best items to grab off an opening carousel in Neon Nights are Glove, Sword, Tear, and Rod. All the best TFT Set 6.5 items are broken down according to AD and AP primary carriers, followed by secondary carriers. As the meta adjusts throughout Neon Nights, this article will get updated.
Best TFT items on Set 6.5 primary carry
Each of the primary carriers and items listed is for a final build. Champions are sorted by cost. Best-in-slot items are listed first, followed by alternative items depending on the lobby meta.
One-cost
- Brand: Blue Buff, Jeweled Gauntlet, Infinity Edge, Deathcap, and Hextech Gunblade
- Twitch: Infinity Edge, Last Whisper, Runaan’s Hurricane, and Quicksilver
Two-cost
- Ashe: Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, Deathblade, Giant Slayer, Blood Thirster, and Guinsoo’s Rageblade
- Corki: Blue Buff, Deathcap, Hextech Gunblade, Jeweled Gauntlet, Infinity Edge, and Giant Slayer
- Rek’Sai: Deathblade, Titan’s Resolve, Runaan’s Hurricane, and Quicksilver
- Syndra: Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet, Giant Slayer, Infinity Edge, and Rabadon’s Deathcap
- Talon: Rapid Firecannon, Infinity Edge, Hand of Justice, Quicksilver, and Edge of Night
- Warwick: Statikk Shiv, Quicksilver, Titan’s Resolve, and Guinsoo’s Rageblade
Three-cost
- Cho’Gath: Bramble Vest, Dragon’s Claw, Redemption, Gargoyle’s Stoneplate, and Ionic Spark
- Gangplank: Blood Thirster, Infinity Edge, and Last Whisper
- Gnar: Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, Blood Thirster, Quicksilver, and Giant Slayer
- Tryndamere: Infinity Edge, Last Whisper, Blood Thirster, Giant Slayer, and Quicksilver
Four-cost
- Ahri: Blue Buff, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Hextech Gunblade, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Infinity Edge
- Draven: Infinity Edge, Last Whisper, Blood Thirster, Giant Slayer, and Guinoo’s Rageblade
- Irelia: Blood Thirster, Infinity Edge, Last Whisper, Hand of Justice, Quicksilver, and Giant Slayer
- Jhin: Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, Giant Slayer, Quicksilver, and Runaan’s Hurricane
- Renata Glasc: Morellonimicon, Blue Buff, and Hextech Gunblade
- Seraphine: Spear of Shojin, Morellonomicon, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Statikk Shiv, and Archangel’s Staff
- Sivir: Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Statikk Shiv, Last Whisper, Giant Slayer, Infinity Edge, and Quicksilver
Five-cost
- Jayce frontline: Warmog’s Armor, Bramble Vest, Ionic Spark, and Dragon’s Claw
- Jayce backline: Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, Giant Slayer, and Runaan’s Hurricane
- Jinx: Last Whisper, Giant Slayer, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Infinity Edge
- Kai’Sa: Morellonomicon, Giant Slayer, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Archangel’s Staff, and Hand of Justice
- Viktor: Blue Buff, Jeweled Gauntlet, Infinity Edge, Spear of Shojin, Rabadon’s Deathcap, and Giant Slayer
Best TFT 6.5 items on secondary carriers
Secondary carriers can at times be just as important as a primary carry while most of the TFT Set 6.5 champions support the primary carrier. All secondary carriers are separated by cost.
One-cost
- Poppy: Bramble Vest, Dragon’s Claw, Warmog’s Armor, Ionic Spark, and Redemption
- Camile: Bramble Vest, Archangel’s Staff, Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, and Rabadon’s Deathcap
- Ezreal: Infinity Edge, Last Whisper, and Gunsoo’s Rageblade
Two-cost
- Sejuani: Bramble Vest, Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, and Redemption
- Ekko: Morellonomicon and Frozen Heart
Three-cost
- Leona: Bramble Vest, Redemption, Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, and Gargoyle’s Stoneplate
- Lucian: Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Blue Buff, and Zeke’s Herald
- Malzahar: Blue Buff, Morellonomicon, Hextech Gunblade, Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Rabadon’s Deathcap
- Miss Fortune: Spear of Shojin, Hextech Gunblade, and Giant Slayer
- Morgana: Morellonomicon, Bramble Vest, Redemption, Dragon’s Claw, and Titan’s Resolve
- Senna: Rabodon’s Deathblade, Infinity Edge, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Last Whisper, Giant Slayer, and Blood Thirster
- Vex: Ionic Spark, Bramble Vest, Redemption, Warmog’s Armor, and Redemption
Four-cost
- Alistar: Titan’s Resolve, Ionic Spark, Morellonomicon, Bramble Vest, Dragon’s Claw and Redemption
- Braum: Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, Bramble Vest, Gargoyle’s Stoneplate, and Redemption
- Orianna: Utility items
- Vi: Blue Buff, Bramble Vest, Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, Frozen Heart, and Redemption
Five-Cost
- Galio: Morellonomicon, Redemption, Bramble Vest, and Infinity Edge
- Silco: Blue Buff and Spear of Shojin
- Tahm Kench: Hextech Gunblade, Bramble Vest, and Warmog’s Armor
- Zeri: Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Giant Slayer, Hand of Justice, Infinite Edge, Last Whisper, and Quicksilver