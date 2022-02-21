Best TFT 6.5 Hextech Augments to play in Neon Nights

More than 80 new Teamfight Tactics Hextch Augments were added in Set 6.5 Neon Nights to over 100 existing Gizmos & Gadgets Augments, creating a number of possibilities and flexible gameplay.

Hextech Augments within TFT Set 6.5 create opportunities to improve your best comp, earn econ, or open the door for a build you weren’t planning on creating. There are a number of best Hextech Augments to pick when playing a specific meta comp, along with general Hextech Augments that improve your board state.

Trait Augments, for example, can pull you into a certain best TFT Set 6.5 comp while a generic Augment like Component Grab Bag can improve your board state without having to commit to a specific AD or AP-based comp.

This article will showcase the best TFT Set 6.5 Hextech Augments that players Diamond ranked and above are using in meta comps, while also highlighting the most played Augments. A full list of every Neon Nights Hextech Augment can be found here. And updates will take place with each TFT Set 6.5 Patch, or until the meta becomes mostly solved.

Best TFT 6.5 Hextech Augments for meta comps

Players should always be on the lookout for TFT trait Hextech Augments when playing a vertical comp to reach specific breakpoints or to boost a synergy trait within your Set 6.5 build.

Bruiser Renata Glasc : Second Wind, Luden’s Echo, Shrug it Off, and Battlemage

: Second Wind, Luden’s Echo, Shrug it Off, and Battlemage Innovator : Ardent Censer, Luden’s Echo, Makeshift Armor, Calculated Loss, and Stand United

: Ardent Censer, Luden’s Echo, Makeshift Armor, Calculated Loss, and Stand United Hextech Sivir : Concussive Blows, Thrill of the Hunt II, Disintegrator, and Phalanx

: Concussive Blows, Thrill of the Hunt II, Disintegrator, and Phalanx Chemtech reroll : Verdant Veil, Knife’s Edge, Instant Injection, and Battlemage

: Verdant Veil, Knife’s Edge, Instant Injection, and Battlemage Mutant : Luden’s Echo, Armor Plating, and Archangel’s Embrace

: Luden’s Echo, Armor Plating, and Archangel’s Embrace Socialite : Duet and Share the Spotlight

: Duet and Share the Spotlight Syndicate Ahri : Battlemage, Luden’s Echo, and Blue Battery

: Battlemage, Luden’s Echo, and Blue Battery Debonair : Very VIP

: Very VIP Draven Debonair : Irresistible Charm, Disintegrator, and Backfoot

: Irresistible Charm, Disintegrator, and Backfoot Mercenary: Calculated loss

Most-played TFT 6.5 Hextech Augments

Trait-specific Hextech Augments like Hearts, Crowns, and Souls have not been added since it’s always beneficial to grab a trait Augment to hit specific breakpoints. Augments are not listed in any specific order.