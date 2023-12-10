All TFT Set 10 songs on Remix Rumble soundtrack

Riot Games has dropped a full soundtrack full of Teamfight Tactics Set 10 Remix Rumble songs, and it doesn’t cost anything to listen to.
The launch of TFT Set 10 marked several milestones for Riot, from the Vegas Open to every trait in Remix Rumble having a musical track that mashed together with other tracks during gameplay. Tacticians became a DJ in conjunction with skillful comp creators while musical mashups of genres like Disco and Country jammed out on Level Nine and 10 gameboards. The music is as much a part of TFT Set 10 as the gameplay. And Riot knows it, releasing a full soundtrack for the Remix Rumble set.
Every song on TFT Remix Rumble soundtrack
There are a total of 29 tracks on the TFT Remix Rumble soundtrack, featuring a wide variety of musical genres from EDM and Punk to Emo and Jazz. I’m excited Riot has released a soundtrack for Set 10 cause it’s something to jam to while writing. And it’s free.
Fans of TFT Set 10 and its music can download and listen to the Remix Rumble soundtrack for free using Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Amazon Music, deezer, or Tidal. Here are the 29 musical tracks.
- REMIX RUMBLE (Steve Aoki Remix)—Steve Aoki & Kole Hicks
- The Stage is Set (Carousel)—Jason Walsh
- Follow the Music (Base)—Kole Hicks & Chase Bethea
- Neon Nightlife (Disconauts)—Brendon Williams
- Pressure’s On (Tranceformer)—Jason Walsh
- Worldwide Hu$tle (True Damage)—Kole Hicks
- Dust and Grime (Desperado)—Bill Hemstapat
- Final Level (High-Score!)—J.D. Spears
- No Chill (Heartsteel)—Bill Hemstapat
- Edge of Finality (Pentakill)—Kole Hicks & Brendon Williams
- Out of Your League (K/DA)—J.D. Spears
- Plan for the Moments (Base)—Kole Hicks & Chase Bethea
- XP.gang (Glitterbomb)—Jason Walsh
- Slow Groovin’ (Disconauts)—Brendon Williams
- Baroque Rejects (Big Sad)—Seth Tsui
- No More Tears (Anarchist)—Bill Hemstapat
- Get Down, Get Down (K/DA)—J.D. Spears
- Pixel Power-Up (High-Score!)—J.D. Spears
- Duel Come Dawn (Desperado)—Bill Hemstapat
- Midnight Muse (Tranceformer)—Jason Walsh
- Doing Too Much (Heartsteel)—Bill Hemstapat
- The Anthem of Misfits (Anarchist)—Bill Hemstapat
- Turn It Up (True Damage)—Kole Hicks
- Hyperrrcarry (Glitterbomb)—Jason Walsh
- Low Rollers (Big Sad)—Seth Tsui
- The Collector of Souls (Pentakill)—Kole Hicks & Brendon Williams
- Attack of the Sax—Various
- Orchestrated Chaos—Various
- REMIX RUMBLE (Music Video Remix)—Steve Aoki & Kole Hicks