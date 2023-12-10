All TFT Set 10 songs on Remix Rumble soundtrack

Get down to the beat of Set 10 wherever you are.

Riot Games has dropped a full soundtrack full of Teamfight Tactics Set 10 Remix Rumble songs, and it doesn’t cost anything to listen to.

The launch of TFT Set 10 marked several milestones for Riot, from the Vegas Open to every trait in Remix Rumble having a musical track that mashed together with other tracks during gameplay. Tacticians became a DJ in conjunction with skillful comp creators while musical mashups of genres like Disco and Country jammed out on Level Nine and 10 gameboards. The music is as much a part of TFT Set 10 as the gameplay. And Riot knows it, releasing a full soundtrack for the Remix Rumble set.

Every song on TFT Remix Rumble soundtrack

Will you play the soundtrack on a loop? | Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 29 tracks on the TFT Remix Rumble soundtrack, featuring a wide variety of musical genres from EDM and Punk to Emo and Jazz. I’m excited Riot has released a soundtrack for Set 10 cause it’s something to jam to while writing. And it’s free.

Fans of TFT Set 10 and its music can download and listen to the Remix Rumble soundtrack for free using Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Amazon Music, deezer, or Tidal. Here are the 29 musical tracks.