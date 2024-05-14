TFT Set 11 Poptail Little Legend
Image via Riot Games
All TFT Patch 14.11 new Little Legends, Chibi champions, and boards

Show off the newest Little Legend, Poptail.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 14, 2024 03:14 pm

Riot Games is shipping several new Teamfight Tactics Little Legends through Patch 14.11, along with a new board and Chibi Champion.

All TFT Patch 14.11 new Little Legends

TFT Set 11 Poptail Little Legend

Four new Little Legends are joining the Tactician squad through TFT Set 11 Patch 14.11. One of the Little Legends, Poptail, makes its debut as a rainbow cosmic lizard-like creature. And yes, it is adorable. Duckbill and Sprite, two other Little Legends, are also joining the party.

  • Shan Hai Scrolls Lightcharger
  • Serenity Sprite
  • Poptail
  • Battle Academia Duckbill

All TFT Patch 14.11 new Chibi Champions and boards

Battle Academia Ezreal Chibi Champion features an animated finisher clip, booms, and sparkly powers.

Chibi Champion Ezreal is a toned-down version of Academia that still shows off Ezreal’s skills and includes a new boom.

TFT Set 11 Arena board
Take to the sky in the Battle Club Ultimate Showdown Arena. Image via Riot Games

Battle Club Ultimate Showdown Arena is a new TFT Set 11 board located high in the sky. The board features animated light shows, flames, and a floating boom-box ship.

When do the new Little Legends drop into TFT?

All new TFT Set 11 Little Legends are scheduled to hit the shop through Patch 14.11 on May 30, which is a Thursday, and not the usual Wednesday. You can also expect a drop of new cosmetics through the 2024 Celebrate Pride event, going live with Patch 14.11. And rotating shops are coming to TFT on May 30 too, featuring Chibis, Little Legends, booms, Arenas, and more through a Mythic shop.

Read Article TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 notes today: Behemoth, Sniper, and Reaper buffs
Zyra Set 11 skin TFT Inkborn Fables
TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 notes today: Behemoth, Sniper, and Reaper buffs
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 14, 2024
Read Article Fated TFT players gain an extra day to force best Set 11 comp
Thresh skin for TFT Set 11
Fated TFT players gain an extra day to force best Set 11 comp
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 14, 2024
Read Article How to get TFT Celebrate Pride 2024 cosmetics in Patch 14.11
Rainbow firework boom on TFT Set 11 board
How to get TFT Celebrate Pride 2024 cosmetics in Patch 14.11
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 13, 2024
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.