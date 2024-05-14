All TFT Patch 14.11 new Little Legends, Chibi champions, and boards

Riot Games is shipping several new Teamfight Tactics Little Legends through Patch 14.11, along with a new board and Chibi Champion.

All TFT Patch 14.11 new Little Legends

TFT Set 11 Poptail Little Legend

Four new Little Legends are joining the Tactician squad through TFT Set 11 Patch 14.11. One of the Little Legends, Poptail, makes its debut as a rainbow cosmic lizard-like creature. And yes, it is adorable. Duckbill and Sprite, two other Little Legends, are also joining the party.

Shan Hai Scrolls Lightcharger

Serenity Sprite

Poptail

Battle Academia Duckbill

All TFT Patch 14.11 new Chibi Champions and boards

Battle Academia Ezreal Chibi Champion features an animated finisher clip, booms, and sparkly powers.

Chibi Champion Ezreal is a toned-down version of Academia that still shows off Ezreal’s skills and includes a new boom.

Take to the sky in the Battle Club Ultimate Showdown Arena. Image via Riot Games

Battle Club Ultimate Showdown Arena is a new TFT Set 11 board located high in the sky. The board features animated light shows, flames, and a floating boom-box ship.

When do the new Little Legends drop into TFT?

All new TFT Set 11 Little Legends are scheduled to hit the shop through Patch 14.11 on May 30, which is a Thursday, and not the usual Wednesday. You can also expect a drop of new cosmetics through the 2024 Celebrate Pride event, going live with Patch 14.11. And rotating shops are coming to TFT on May 30 too, featuring Chibis, Little Legends, booms, Arenas, and more through a Mythic shop.

