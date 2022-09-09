All TFT champions booted from 7.5 and new additions

Some will be missed, others will not.

Mid-Set for Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands has arrived, but with it are over a dozen Set Seven champions that didn’t make the cut into Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms.

A Mid-Set update for TFT is like a spring cleaning. The devs get a chance to double down on mechanics and designs, like dragons in Set 7.5, while also saying goodbye to champions and traits that caused sleepless nights. The Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update that launched on Sept. 8 showcases a healthy balance between new and existing. But with the release of TFT Set 7.5, some champions will have to take their leave until a future set beckons their return.

A total of 13 TFT champions were removed for Set 7.5, and one was transformed into a full fledge dragon.

Taric: One-cost Jade/Guardian

Aatrox: One-cost Shimmerscale/Warrior

Ashe: Two-cost Jade/Dragonmancer/Swiftshot

Kayn: Two-cost Ragewing/Shimmerscale/Assassin

Nami: Two-cost Astral/Mage/Mystic

Shen: Two-cost Ragewing/Bruiser/Warrior

Thresh: Two-cost Whispers/Guardian

Elise: Three-cost Whispers/Shapeshifter

Illaoi: Three-cost Astral/Bruiser

Ryze: Three-cost Guild/Mage

Swain: Three-cost Ragewing/Dragonmancer/Shapeshifter

Neeko: Four-cost Jade/Shapeshifter

Talon: Four-cost Guild/Assassin

Pyke: Five-cost Whispers/Assassin

Swain technically didn’t leave the Dragonlands realm but was instead transformed into a dragon in Set 7.5, heading up his own Origin Trait called Darkflight. Neeko will get missed by vertical Jade players, and the TFT devs are likely happy to see Shen and Nami taking a leave of absence.

Replacing the 13 TFT champions that didn’t make the Set 7.5 cut are 24 champions, raising the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms champion total to 62.

Malphite: One-cost Lagoon/Bruiser

Nasus: One-cost Shimmerscale/Guardian

Taliyah: One-cost Lagoon/Mage

Wukong: One-cost Jade/Warrior

Aphelios: Two-cost Darkflight/Cannoneer

Rell: Two-cost Darkflight/Cavalier

Kai’Sa: Two-cost Lagoon/Dragonmancer

Jax: Two-cost Jade/Shimmerscale/Bruiser

Lux: Two-cost Astral/Mage

Zyra: Two-cost Whispers/Evoker

Zac: Two-cost Lagoon/Guardian

Nomsy: Tier-three Prodigy/Dragon/Random trait

Seraphine: Three-cost Lagoon/Evoker/Mystic

Rakan: Three-cost Ragewing/Guardian/Mystic

Rengar: Three-cost Darkflight/Assassin

Zeri: Three-cost Lagoon/Cannoneer

Zippy: Tier-three Guild/Dragon

Graves: Four-cost Tempest/Cannoneer

Jayce: Four-cost Guild/Shapeshifter

Nilah: Four-cost Lagoon/Assassin

Pantheon: Four-cost Whispers/Warrior

Sohm: Tier-four Lagoon/Mage/Dragon

Swain Dragon Tyrant: Tier-four Darkflight/Dragon

Terra: Tier-five Monolith/Dragon

Players can test out all the new TFT Set 7.5 champions on live and PBE servers.