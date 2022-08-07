All big TFT Set 7 balance changes slated for 12.15 patch

Discover what the next four weeks of the meta will look like.

A small Teamfight Tactics patch is slated to drop next week with only four weeks left to the first half of the Set Seven Dragonlands set.

The Dragonlands meta has calmed down since the release of Patch 12.14, following another Set Seven B-patch. Things are looking up for the last four weeks of the first half of the TFT set, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and Kent “Riot Kent” Wu, as the devs dropped a small number of big changes taking place in 12.15 through the Patch Rundown.

Every TFT Patch 12.15 large nerf and buff

Most of the larger balance changes are buffs, targeting builds, and strategies that haven’t been viable. Shyvana was given a rework, Shimmerscale items were adjusted, and multiple champions are slated for buffs that could make them solid carriers once again.

Traits

Shimmerscale Heart of Gold: Changed from three to two units per gold

Shimmerscale Mogul’s Mail: Health per stack increased from five to eight

Shimmerscale Goldmancer: Ability power per gold increased from three to four in Hyper Roll

Trainer: Trainer three damage increased from 100 to 200 percent

Trainer: Nomsy spell damage nerfed from 100/130/160/200 to 85/110/140/175

Draconic Augments

Eye of the Storm: Ability power buffed from 40 to 45

Eye of the Storm: Post lightning ability power buffed from 120 to 135

Intercosmic Gifts: Orb chance increased from 50 to 100 percent

Stand United: Attack damage per trait reduced from 2/3/4 to 1/2/3

Items

Eternal Winter: Attack speed slow reduced from 30 to 20 percent

Gargoyle Stoneplate: Armor and magic resistance nerfed from 18 to 16

Rocket Propelled Fist: Health reduced from 400 to 350

Champions

Ezreal: Spell damage buffed from 175/225/300 to 200/250/325

Kayne: Health increased from 7000 to 750, and attack damage buffed to 60

Senna: Attack damage reduced to 50

Senna: Base spell damage buffed from 275/425/600 to 300/500/700

Twitch: Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7

Lee Sin: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75

Lee Sin: Spell damage buffed from 280/350/480 to 295/375/495

Xayah: Attack speed increased to 0.75, and health increased slightly to 750

Shyvana: Rework—Shyvana Flame Breath spell will now target the largest clump instead of the first random target found.

Shyvana: Mana nerfed from 30/60 to 0/60

All TFT Patch 12.15 balance adjustments are subject to change before the official release on Aug. 10.