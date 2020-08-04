3-star TFT champions become worth chasing in Patch 10.16

A number of three-star champions in Teamfight Tactics received buffs in Patch 10.16 today, providing additional strategies toward building a final comp in the late game.
The goal behind buffing three-star champions was to encourage additional strategic comp options when heading into the mid and late-game stages, according to lead game design Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Champions like Blitzcrank are never chased after due to him hardly improving a late-game comp. But a buff that increases his spell damage from 850 to 1,337 at three stars means Blitzcrank can easily one-shot during the later stages.
Mordekaiser is another champion to keep an eye. Agon showed off the power of a three-star Mordekaiser during the Mortdog Top 4 Madness tournament while playing Vanguard/Mystic, earning him multiple top-four finishes and a title win. And with an increase to Nautilus regarding spell damage and base stun at three-stars, both champions may be worth chasing when playing Vanguard comps.
Three-star TFT champion buffs
From Illaoi and Mordekaiser to Janna and Blitzcrank, here’s every three-star TFT champion buff taking place in Patch 10.16.
Illaoi
- Spell damage increased from 325 to 400.
- Defense steal increased from 60 to 80 percent.
Leona
- Spell damage reduction increased from 200 to 400.
Malphinte
- Spell shield increased from 60 to 70 percent.
Poppy
- Spell damage increased from 200 to 225.
- Spell shield increased from 400 to 450.
Ziggs
- Spell damage increased from 550 to 600.
Ahri
- Spell damage increased from 375 to 425.
Annie
- Spell damage increased from 600 to 700.
- Spell shield damage increased from 700 to 800.
Blitzcrank
- Spell damage increased from 850 to 1,337.
Darius
- Spell damage increased from 800 to 888.
Lucian
- Spell damage increased from 550 to 625.
Mordekaiser
- Spell shield increased from 800 to 875.
Nautilus
- Spell damage increased from 400 to 500.
- Base stun duration increased from five to six seconds.
Shen
- Dodge duration increased from five to six seconds.
- MR increased from 45 to 90.
Ezreal
- Spell damage increased from 400 to 800.
Rumble
- Spell damage increased from 1,500 to 1,650.
Vi
- Spell damage increased from 100 to 1350.
- Secondary damage increased from 500 to 600.
Vayne
- Spell attack damage increased from 225 to 275 percent.
Gnar
- Transform health increased from 4,000 to 5,000.
Riven
- Base spell damage increased from 450 to 600.
- Spell shield increased from 1,000 to 1,200.
- Final spell damage increased from 1,000 to 1,500.
Janna
- Stun duration increased from 1.5 to eight seconds.