3-star TFT champions become worth chasing in Patch 10.16

Step out of your comfort zone and take a risk.

Danny Forster

A number of three-star champions in Teamfight Tactics received buffs in Patch 10.16 today, providing additional strategies toward building a final comp in the late game.

The goal behind buffing three-star champions was to encourage additional strategic comp options when heading into the mid and late-game stages, according to lead game design Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Champions like Blitzcrank are never chased after due to him hardly improving a late-game comp. But a buff that increases his spell damage from 850 to 1,337 at three stars means Blitzcrank can easily one-shot during the later stages.  

Mordekaiser is another champion to keep an eye. Agon showed off the power of a three-star Mordekaiser during the Mortdog Top 4 Madness tournament while playing Vanguard/Mystic, earning him multiple top-four finishes and a title win. And with an increase to Nautilus regarding spell damage and base stun at three-stars, both champions may be worth chasing when playing Vanguard comps. 

Three-star TFT champion buffs

From Illaoi and Mordekaiser to Janna and Blitzcrank, here’s every three-star TFT champion buff taking place in Patch 10.16.

Illaoi

  • Spell damage increased from 325 to 400.
  • Defense steal increased from 60 to 80 percent.

Leona

  • Spell damage reduction increased from 200 to 400.

Malphinte

  • Spell shield increased from 60 to 70 percent.

Poppy

  • Spell damage increased from 200 to 225.
  • Spell shield increased from 400 to 450.

Ziggs

  • Spell damage increased from 550 to 600.

Ahri

  • Spell damage increased from 375 to 425.

Annie

  • Spell damage increased from 600 to 700.
  • Spell shield damage increased from 700 to 800.

Blitzcrank

  • Spell damage increased from 850 to 1,337.

Darius

  • Spell damage increased from 800 to 888.

Lucian

  • Spell damage increased from 550 to 625.

Mordekaiser

  • Spell shield increased from 800 to 875.

Nautilus

  • Spell damage increased from 400 to 500.
  • Base stun duration increased from five to six seconds.

Shen

  • Dodge duration increased from five to six seconds.
  • MR increased from 45 to 90.

Ezreal

  • Spell damage increased from 400 to 800.

Rumble 

  • Spell damage increased from 1,500 to 1,650.

Vi

  • Spell damage increased from 100 to 1350.
  • Secondary damage increased from 500 to 600.

Vayne

  • Spell attack damage increased from 225 to 275 percent.

Gnar

  • Transform health increased from 4,000 to 5,000.

Riven

  • Base spell damage increased from 450 to 600.
  • Spell shield increased from 1,000 to 1,200.
  • Final spell damage increased from 1,000 to 1,500.

Janna

  • Stun duration increased from 1.5 to eight seconds. 