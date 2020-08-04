3-star TFT champions become worth chasing in Patch 10.16

Step out of your comfort zone and take a risk.

A number of three-star champions in Teamfight Tactics received buffs in Patch 10.16 today, providing additional strategies toward building a final comp in the late game.

The goal behind buffing three-star champions was to encourage additional strategic comp options when heading into the mid and late-game stages, according to lead game design Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Champions like Blitzcrank are never chased after due to him hardly improving a late-game comp. But a buff that increases his spell damage from 850 to 1,337 at three stars means Blitzcrank can easily one-shot during the later stages.

Mordekaiser is another champion to keep an eye. Agon showed off the power of a three-star Mordekaiser during the Mortdog Top 4 Madness tournament while playing Vanguard/Mystic, earning him multiple top-four finishes and a title win. And with an increase to Nautilus regarding spell damage and base stun at three-stars, both champions may be worth chasing when playing Vanguard comps.

Three-star TFT champion buffs

From Illaoi and Mordekaiser to Janna and Blitzcrank, here’s every three-star TFT champion buff taking place in Patch 10.16.

Illaoi

Spell damage increased from 325 to 400.

Defense steal increased from 60 to 80 percent.

Leona

Spell damage reduction increased from 200 to 400.

Malphinte

Spell shield increased from 60 to 70 percent.

Poppy

Spell damage increased from 200 to 225.

Spell shield increased from 400 to 450.

Ziggs

Spell damage increased from 550 to 600.

Ahri

Spell damage increased from 375 to 425.

Annie

Spell damage increased from 600 to 700.

Spell shield damage increased from 700 to 800.

Blitzcrank

Spell damage increased from 850 to 1,337.

Darius

Spell damage increased from 800 to 888.

Lucian

Spell damage increased from 550 to 625.

Mordekaiser

Spell shield increased from 800 to 875.

Nautilus

Spell damage increased from 400 to 500.

Base stun duration increased from five to six seconds.

Shen

Dodge duration increased from five to six seconds.

MR increased from 45 to 90.

Ezreal

Spell damage increased from 400 to 800.

Rumble

Spell damage increased from 1,500 to 1,650.

Vi

Spell damage increased from 100 to 1350.

Secondary damage increased from 500 to 600.

Vayne

Spell attack damage increased from 225 to 275 percent.

Gnar

Transform health increased from 4,000 to 5,000.

Riven

Base spell damage increased from 450 to 600.

Spell shield increased from 1,000 to 1,200.

Final spell damage increased from 1,000 to 1,500.

Janna