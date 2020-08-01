Teamfight Tactics Mortdog Top 4 Madness standings

Hosted by Giant Slayer TV and sponsored by Teamfight Tactics lead design Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and William “Scarra” Li, the three-day Top 4 Madness event featured a total of 128 players.

Unlike other tournaments and qualifiers taking place in TFT, the Top 4 Madness tournament stretched over the course of three days. Day one had the 128 players broken up into 16 total lobbies. Following three rounds of play, only the top four in each lobby advanced to the top 64.

Lobbies for the top-64 players each included two first, second, third, and fourth-place finishers from the initial lobbies. The top four players from the top-64 lobbies after four rounds of play on day one then advanced to the second day.

Day two featured the top 32 players, broken up into four lobbies. Only the top two from each lobby advanced to the finals after five rounds. The finals featured the top-eight competitors who competed in a total of five rounds to determine a winner of the Top 4 Mortdog Madness TFT tournament.

Day one

Day one of the Mortdog TFT Top 4 Madness tournament featured a total of seven rounds played. Three rounds for the initial 128 players followed by four rounds in the top-64 lobbies. Gameplay was intense, featuring numerous comps in the top 4 of each lobby. Following the seven rounds, 32 players advanced to day two. A full list of every player in day one can be found here.

Here are the day two lobbies featuring the top 32 players:

Lobby A

Dark Hydra

Luque

Becca Fanboy

Euneslayer Sage

M35S

JoeKerKYX

Kci

ArtKiller55

Lobby B

Kiyoon

Zugrug

FluffyHS

Soulless

Kannao

Ging

Itchy

Live for the Day

Lobby C

GOAT of PEST

Krmx

HiROKKKJP

Agon

Sunny Lu

Not Glider

Khroen

Broccoli

Lobby D

Xienator

TiannTFT

BALUTELLI777

Cottontail

Chwbk

GrandVice8

GreenbeingTFT

Eu So Jogo

The Mortdog TFT Top 4 Madness tournament standings will get updated after each day of competitive play.