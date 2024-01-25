All Tekken games in release order

There are few innovations more revolutionary to the fighting game genre than brawling in three dimensions. While Tekken wasn’t the first to do it, it’s arguably the most popular. From the Devil Gene to bears running businesses, Tekken has only gotten more complicated over the years, but we’re here to clear things up.

In celebration of Tekken 8’s release, here’s a synopsis of all Tekken titles that came before. We’ll only cover the numbered titles, so Tekken Tag Tournament and Street Fighter X Tekken aren’t included.

Tekken

The first tournament.

Arcade Release Date: December 1994

First Console Platform: PlayStation 1

The game that started it all. Fans were wowed by the stunning 3D graphics, given they were much more accustomed to the traditional 2D style of Street Fighter and King of Fighters. But what set Tekken apart was its button inputs. Instead of different buttons determining the strength of the move, they determined the limb your Tekken fighter attacks with, which made controlling your character feel even more intuitive and responsive.

The general plot of Tekken is that an old but powerful fighter called Heihachi Mishima is the head of a massive financial conglomerate, Mishima Zaibatsu. Heihachi hosts a tournament called King of the Iron Fist, and his son Kazuya enters and defeats his father. When Kazuya beats Heihachi, he throws his father off a cliff as revenge for what his father did to him as a child.

Tekken 2

Now with a bigger roster!

Arcade Release Date: August 1995

First Console Platform: PlayStation 1

The original Tekken was so well-received that there was no need to make big changes. Instead, Namco focused on refining the gameplay and graphics to create a better experience. Sidestepping was added to Tekken 2, which became a crucial movement mechanic in the series’ competitive scene. And, for the first time, iconic characters like Heihachi and Kuma were playable in the arcade.

Continuing the story from the first game, Kazuya hosts another King of the Iron Fist Tournament now that his father is gone. Rumors start circulating about Kazuya’s Devil Gene, and to Kazuya’s surprise, it turns out Heihachi survived the fall from the prequel. In the end, Heihachi enters the tournament, defeating his son and throwing him into an active volcano. That’ll teach him.

Tekken 3

Kazuya has a son?!

Arcade Release Date: March 1997

First Console Platform: PlayStation 1

Namco continued to improve both the graphics and movement of Tekken in Tekken 3. Jumping was toned down to make it more realistic, and sidestepping was improved further to encourage players to juke their opponents. The roster changed significantly from Tekken 2, giving us characters like Ogre and Mokujin.

This is where Tekken lore starts getting a lot more complicated. We finally learn about Kazuya’s son, Jin Kazuma. We also witness firsthand the powers behind the Devil Gene, which Jin powerfully shows off when pushed to his limits. Heihachi tries to gun down his grandson, but Jin uses his demon powers to defeat the old man, slamming him through a temple and flying off into the distance.

Tekken 4

Punch your opponent through the ground!

Arcade Release Date: August. 2001

First Console Platform: PlayStation 2

Tekken 4 introduces environmental hazards, like walls that players can punch their opponents into and ceilings that collapse, letting fighters extend their combos by knocking their opponent into a wall or kicking them down a three-story drop. This made stages feel significantly more interactive, setting Tekken 4 apart from other fighting games of the time.

This is the first time we see all three Mishimas—Heihachi, Kazuya, and Jin—in the same fight. Jin intended to kill his father and grandfather to end the Mishima bloodline, but Heihachi traps him to try and harness the Devil Gene. Jin breaks out of his chains and uses his demon power to defeat Heihachi. Kazuya learns from this confrontation how to hone the devil within himself, becoming much more powerful.

Tekken 5

Rest in Peace, Heihachi.

Arcade Release Date: November, 2004

First Console Platform: PlayStation 2

Tekken 5 introduces the Crush System, allowing certain attacks to take priority over others, making fights a matter of rock-paper-scissors. It’s also the first game in the mainline series to adopt a ranking system for players to see how they stack up.

With Heihachi presumed dead, it’s a mystery who announced the newest King of the Iron Fist tournament. Despite losing control of his Devil Gene, Jin overwhelms his competition and makes it to the finals. It’s revealed that the one hosting the tournament is none other than Heihachi’s father, Jinpachi Mishima—Jin’s great-grandfather. Jinpachi hosted the tournament to find a strong enough fighter to kill him, since he has a powerful entity inside him that’s controlling him. Jin musters his strength and completes the task, uniting the Mishima Zaibatsu company in the process.

Tekken 6

Rage: it's not just for gamers anymore.

Arcade Release Date: November, 2007

First Console Platform: Playstation 3 and Xbox 360

Tekken 6 is when Tekken finally entered the modern fighting game era. This was primarily done through the addition of various new mechanics. One of the most notable ones is Rage, which causes characters to deal more damage once they’re at a certain threshold of health, providing a small comeback mechanic. Combos are emphasized significantly in Tekken 6, making it crucial to lab out punishes.

Jin reigns supreme with the overwhelming power of his Devil Gene and the Mishima Zaibatsu company. To combat this, a Swedish soldier named Lars Alexandersson recruits members and starts a rebellion. With the help of a robot named Alisa and a ninja named Raven, they encounter Jin in a temple home to a demon called Azazel. Jin reveals after being defeated that he must destroy Azazel to save the planet. Jin defeats Azazel, but gets buried underneath the destroyed temple while the others escape.

Tekken 7

Crossover heaven

Arcade Release Date: March, 2015

First Console Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam

Tekken 7 builds upon Tekken 6’s Rage mechanics with Rage Arts and Rage Drives, powerful attacks players can use to deal significant damage. Players can also extend their combos when opponents are knocked down, leading to devastating punishes. Not to mention the overwhelming amount of crossovers, from The Walking Dead’s Negan to Final Fantasy XV’s Noctis.

Kazuya and Heihachi have one final battle next to an active volcano. Even though Heihachi powers through Kazuya’s Devil Gene and reverts him to human form, Kazuya musters the strength to deliver one last punch, which succeeds in stopping Heihachi’s heart. Street Fighter’s Akuma encounters Kazuya after the fight in his search for a worthy opponent, but the results of the fight are left unknown. Lars urges Jin to defeat Kazuya, since Jin is the only other fighter who has the Devil Gene.

Tekken 8

Tekken 8 will change the game once again

Tekken 8 will introduce plenty of new features that’ll help it stand apart from its predecessors. The single-player mode, Arcade Quest, will allow players to customize their own characters and dominate the arcade. Plus, gameplay mechanics like the all-new Heat System will allow players to push their offense to new heights and deal incredible damage.

Tekken 8 releases Jan. 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.