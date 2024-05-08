System Shock console release countdown: Exact start time and date

If the idea of squashing blood-thirsty bots and solving your way out of annoying traps in space entices you, System Shock is definitely worth your attention—and it’s coming to consoles soon.

Recommended Videos

Released in the 1990s, the original System Shock game won several hearts with its challenging “AI versus human” concept, inspiring Nightdive Studios and Prime Matter to recreate the eerie experience with a modern twist. The remake was released only on PC in 2023, but thanks to its success, it won’t remain exclusive to just one platform for long.

If you are wondering when System Shock releases on consoles, here’s a countdown to help you keep track.

When does System Shock release on Xbox and PlayStation?

Ready to face SHODAN? Image via Nightdive Studios

According to the official announcement, System Shock launches for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on May 21. Nightdive Studios hasn’t announced the exact release time, but we can assume it’s slated for midnight release.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 5 : 0 8 : 0 2 : 3 4

The countdown above reflects the release date and expected release time in Central Time.

While you can’t pre-order System Shock for your Xbox or PlayStation yet, you can wishlist it to receive updates. It’s priced at $39.99 on Steam and is expected to be similar on other platforms. If you aren’t sure about purchasing the game yet (it can be a bit too violent and gross for some), you can try a demo for free via Steam. Sadly, the demo is only available on PC for now, but Nightdive Studios may make it available for consoles after its release.

We will update the release countdown timer for System Shock if and when the developers announce the exact release time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more