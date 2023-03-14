System Shock remake finally gets an official PC release date

The delays and uncertainties are over and SHODAN is back with a vengeance. The highly-anticipated System Shock remake has a new release date on PC. The good news doesn’t end there, though. All old-school fans or fresh System Shock enthusiasts can play the demo version of the game right now, over two months ahead of release.

The System Shock franchise has been on the verge of a comeback for what feels like forever. A change of IP ownership and multiple canceled or delayed projects, including a failed attempt at developing System Shock 3, have left hardcore fans and new enthusiasts wondering when and if anything more was to come from the series.

The uncertainty can finally make way for genuine excitement since developer Nightdive and publisher Prime Matter are seemingly ready to bring System Shock back into the limelight. The System Shock remake has been given a new release date on PC of May 30, 2023. Unlike previous attempts at launching the title, this one is supported by hard evidence that it may end up being legit.

The Steam Next Fest playable demo is also now accessible on all relevant storefronts. The System Shock remake will launch at a $40 price point on PC only, via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. The demo is also available at these stores. All “early buyers” will receive a free copy of the upcoming System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition. “Early buyers” likely means anyone who pre-orders the System Shock remake, but since the System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition isn’t out yet, that’s just speculation.

There are plans for the System Shock remake to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S further down the line, but there’s no concrete information on that front.

The original System Shock was released nearly three decades ago, in 1994, and along with its sequel from 1999 is a beacon of old-school gaming thanks to its immersive world, innovative story, and memorable villain, SHODAN. Many promises and genuine attempts were made over the past decade to do something new with the IP, including a canceled System Shock 3. Alas, most of these projects suffered the same fate as the third entry to the main series and never materialized.

The only concept that actually made it to players is the Enhanced Edition of System Shock, which will become obsolete once the remake is on the market. On the other hand, the System Shock Enhanced Edition was received positively by the fan base, so we can see a quality over quantity situation going on.