Kill the Justice League devs hand out free LuthorCoins after botched early launch

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League may not officially be out until Feb. 2 but early adopters were supposed to get access to the servers today. Instead, issues kept those who pre-ordered from getting in, leaving Warner Bros. to scramble and make it up to them.

Things seemed fine at first when a few players who purchased the title’s Deluxe Edition first started getting online and loading up their early access for Suicide Squad. It didn’t take long for issues to start popping up, however, with some players who booted the game up instantly whisked to the ending, beating it in just a few seconds.

A fun concept just keeps being pulled even lower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a result of that bug and other issues, Rocksteady was quick to take the Suicide Squad servers offline for emergency maintenance—leaving players who paid extra for the Deluxe Edition and its 72-hour early access window very unhappy. A problem like this locking players out from enjoying the game brought up if its always-online status was going to be an issue, though it appears things have smoothed over now.

According to a message shared with affected Deluxe Edition players, as documented by VGC, Rocksteady is giving away around $20 worth of Suicide Squad‘s premium currency, LutherCoins, to make up for it.

Rocksteady giving 2000 Luthercoins for the early access issues 👍 #SuicideSquadGame pic.twitter.com/ZrLb4tUN24 — 🎮 GAddict1 🎮 (@GAddict1__) January 30, 2024

“Thank you for being one of our first console players during early access of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,” Rocksteady wrote after the saga. “We recognize that you’ve been patient with us during our initial launch server updates and we’d like to show our appreciation for your patience with a special gift of 2,000 LuthorCoins.”

Getting 2,000 LuthorCoins for a minor inconvenience seems to have pacified most players who were affected. Others, however, are pointing out this is the equivalent of getting one or two skins for free depending on if you want a normal or classic variant for your character of choice. The Classic Harley Quinn costume, for example, is shown to cost 1,400 LutherCoins or more.

But hey, at least you have the Deluxe Edition outfits and other pre-order bonuses to stave off those Luther-driven prices until you find something you like.