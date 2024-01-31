Category:
Can you play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League offline?

A late addition to the team.
Cale Michael
Jan 31, 2024
The Suicide Squad gearing up for action.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has not had the best run up to launch, facing criticism and delays due to its content model and gameplay. One area in which the developers at Rocksteady received the most concern was the game’s status as an online-only title. 

Rocksteady is best known for the Batman Arkham series, its single-player-focused gameplay, and strong narratives. Suicide Squad pulls the studio into a co-op multiplayer space for the first time, adding online elements while partially turning the game into a live-service title with microtransactions and content updates. This has already been criticized by fans and was part of the reason for one of the game’s delays—with players now questioning the limitations brought on by that online focus. 

Can you play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League offline or without an internet connection?

With or without a squad, you are stuck.

While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a game you can play entirely on your own, you can’t play the game offline at launch. Rocksteady’s new game requires a mandatory internet connection even if you plan to play the story solo. 

The developers did confirm that an offline mode where you can enjoy the story without needing to connect to the internet will be released post-launch

“We’re happy to confirm we are planning to add an offline story mode that will give players the option to experience the main campaign without an internet connection,” Rocksteady said on Discord, via VGC. “We’re planning to provide this update in 2024 and will provide more details when available.”

That statement was shared on Dec. 8 and no further update on a release timeline for Suicide Squad’s offline mode has been provided yet. We do have a content roadmap for the game’s upcoming content drops, which includes the Joker, but more information should become available later this year. Until then, you’re reliant on the game’s server status to enjoy Rocksteady’s new story.

Suicide Squad
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.