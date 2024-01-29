Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League down? How to check server status

If you are one among the many who haven’t been able to play the highly anticipated Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League yet, chances are you’re wondering whether its servers are down. Here’s what’s up and how to check Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s server status.

Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League down?

The wait is going to be longer. Image via WB Games

At the time of writing, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s servers are down for maintenance, as announced by Developer Rocksteady Games on X (formerly Twitter). The servers were taken down because of a bug that caused players to log into a session with the story fully completed.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was slated for a launch in early access on Jan. 30. When most of the world was waiting for its release, players living in New Zealand had already gotten access to the game, thanks to their time zone. Now that the servers are offline, the early access period has been paused.

The official tweet states the emergency maintenance will take several hours to complete and the game will remain unavailable to everyone during this time. We’ll update this story to reflect Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s server status as it changes.

How to check Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s server status

There is no official platform to check Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s server situation. You can, however, keep an eye on its social page on X for updates. The devs should update players on the platform when everything is up and running.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League players were left disheartened by the situation, leading to requests for an offline mode that could have allowed them to enjoy the game even with ongoing server maintenance.

There’s no telling as to when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s servers will be back up, so prepare for a long wait.