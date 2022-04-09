YouTube launches uTure talent show to crown a new gaming content creator

Content creators Lachlan, Vikkstar, Ali-A, and many more joined hands with YouTube today to bring uTure—a global YouTube talent show that aims to find the upcoming biggest gaming creators.

As reported by EuroGamer, uTure is a global talent show where prominent gaming creators will come together and scout through applications to find the top faces for the competition. The show will run for nine weeks, with Ali-A and the rest of content creators as judges. The rest of the secret panel will be revealed on Ali-A’s YouTube channel at 12pm CT. Once the uTure show starts airing in June on its YouTube channel, viewers should expect regular episodes on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

“Gaming is one of the largest content categories on YouTube—it reaches millions of fans every day and inspires a tremendous amount of new content creation on the platform,” said Lester Chen, global head of gaming creators at YouTube, according to Eurogamer. “Creativity is YouTube’s driving force, and we’re committed to nurturing unique and diverse talent by providing opportunities on an open platform with a truly global reach.”

In addition to the announcement, the show’s Twitter account and YouTube account are also live. They describe uTure as “a new, global YouTube talent show, on the hunt for the next big gaming creator.”

The window for application starts today at 12pm CT and runs until May 8, 2022. Players can start sending their entries from today by making a YouTube Shorts clip. They need to create a 60-second short on the app and ensure they’ve got the hashtag #uTureShow on their shorts.

YouTube will reveal more details on uTure on its YouTube channel.