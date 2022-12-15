Yogscast Jingle Jam 2022 posts astronomical charity fundraising number

The Yogscast Jingle Jam is among the most successful charity streams on Twitch every year—and this year is no different.

The content creation group confirmed today that their two-week charity marathon efforts resulted in a total of $4,211,629.38 raised. The total is up from last year and is the most that the Jingle Jam has raised since 2017 when the event recorded $5.2 million.

From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU!



Together, we raised £3,448,212.40 for twelve incredibly deserving causes this #JingleJam2022. To our fundraisers, donors, developers, publishers, community and team: we are so appreciative of you!



What an incredible, unforgettable year! pic.twitter.com/CisLq1z4KL — Jingle Jam (@jinglejam) December 15, 2022

The Yogscast group has done a charity event every year since 2011 and it has been referred to as the “Jingle Jam” since 2014. This year’s event was the second-best for Yogscast in terms of pure donation dollars recorded. It was only bested by the more than $5 million that the 2017 event posted, but it barely edged out last year’s mark of $4.08 million.

The event’s social media post said this year was a “record-breaking year for community fundraising.” The event organizers noted that more than $850,000 raised came from individual fundraisers.

The Yogscast Jingle Jam takes place at the beginning of every December and money raised goes to support a wide variety of charities. There are 12 different organizations in total this year that the event contributed to, including Dogs for Autism, Huntington’s Disease Association, Special Olympics Great Britain, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal, Kidscape, Mermaids, Whale and Dolphin Conservation, Special Effect, RESET Mental Health, Campaign Against Living Miserably, Movember, and the British RedCross.