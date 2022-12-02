Yogscast Jingle Jam charity stream reaches impressive donation milestone in first night

The Yogscast’s Jingle Jam charity marathon stream is on a breakneck pace after hitting an incredibly high milestone on its first day.

The weeklong event began yesterday, and in a relatively short amount of time, the group of content creators broke the 1 million pounds ($1,228,025) mark—and there are still six more days to go for the event that ends on Dec. 7.

Yogscast hosts a charity marathon annually and regularly raises a few million dollars. The highest total the group has reached for its Jingle Jam was $5,245,722 in 2017, but it has surpassed the $2.7 million dollar mark every year since then.

While it’s difficult to expect the group to maintain its impressive clip, they could very well set a record if they keep it up. At time of writing, Jingle Jam has already raised more than 1.35 million pounds ($1.66 million).

Unlike some other charity events that focus on donating to one specific cause, the Yogscast Jingle Jam is contributing to 12 different organizations. The group includes Dogs for Autism, Huntinton’s Disease Association, Special Olympics Great Britain, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal, Kidscape, Mermaids, Whale and Dolphin Conservation, Special Effect, RESET Mental Health, Campaign Against Living Miserably, Movember, and the British RedCross.

Donations to the marathon can be given through JingleJam.Tiltify.com, and more information about the charitable marathon can be found at the event’s official website. This is the eighth year of the Yogscast Jingle Jam, but the group has held charitable holiday streams since 2011.