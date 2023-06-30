Yet another streaming site is on the Dr Disrespect recruitment drive

Rumble is on the lookout for more creators after adding some big names to its ranks, and it set its sights on Dr Disrespect—the hottest free agent in the industry—today as more platforms are lining up to discuss the mouthwatering prospect of signing the two-time.

Chris Pavlovski, the founder and CEO of Rumble, said he would “definitely love” to sign Dr Disrespect during an interview with Dexerto on June 30, praising his ability to create “authentic content” without barriers. The streamer’s services won’t come cheap, though. He recently gave himself with a $50 million price tag after hearing Kick’s owner, Ed Craven, is a “massive fan” of the Doc and had expressed an interest in signing him.

If Doc’s hefty price tag is met or exceeded, there’s no reason why he wouldn’t be swooned by the bag.

Despite finding a home on YouTube after his shock Twitch ban in 2020, the Google-owned site has never actually offered him a contract even though he’s one of its biggest stars. It’s something he has expressed frustration about multiple times.

Kick looked to be in pole position to sign Dr Disrespect after the upstart platform flexed its buying power by adding Amouranth and xQc to its long list of signings, but Rumble is shaping up to be a viable contender too. Its biggest acquisitions include Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed, who are running a show together there.

The streaming platform wars are in full flight again. The old guard is being challenged by the new kids on the block, and whoever manages to sign Dr Disrespect will almost certainly tip some momentum in their favor.

Will it be Kick, Rumble, Twitch, or YouTube? We’ll have to wait and see. But the biggest winner will be the two-time himself, who may finally get another payday.

