XQc viewers concerned as streamer reveals shocking sleep schedule

Félix “xQc” Lengyel has been on a massive streaming grind lately, but it looks like it has seriously affected his sleeping schedule.

During his broadcast on March 2, the streamer admitted that he slept only seven hours for around four days, which immediately concerned his viewers during the stream. “I realized I only slept a combined seven hours in four days,” xQc claimed.

This led to his viewers asking why didn’t he get enough rest and advised him to go to sleep. “I think it was just exhaustion man,” xQc said. “I think I found the actual limit that I can go.”

The clip quickly made it to the LiveStreamFail subreddit, where users started a discussion about the importance of sleep. Many people underlined that not getting around seven to eight hours of sleep can lead to many serious illnesses, and also pointed out that xQc should take a proper rest before returning to his Twitch grind.

In the past 30 days, the streamer was live for 271 hours, according to Streams Charts. This means xQc streamed around nine hours a day for the past month or so. But if you look at the detailed airtime data on Streams Charts, you’ll realize that he streams irregularly. On Feb. 23, for example, he was online for more than 13 hours.

These efforts secured xQc second place in terms of the most-watched Twitch streamers of February. He boasted 13.92 million hours watched, according to Streams Charts. But with such a severe routine that could impact his health, it’s worth questioning whether it was worth it or not.