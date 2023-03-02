AI is generating anime on Twitch 24/7 and it’s outright nonsense

There have been remarkable improvements made in artificial intelligence technology over the last few months. It’s also broken through content creation and gaming.

And now, several AI Twitch channels have surfaced, broadcasting automated animated stories.

These consist of short scenes chosen randomly, with preconceived characters and environments who have conversations that start normally but end up making no sense.

One of them is named “Alwaysbreaktime” and describes itself as an “AI-generated slice-of-life anime” that’s “longer than One Piece will ever be.” “The future of anime is here,” its Twitch description reads.

Alwaysbreaktime features three anime characters having conversations in English in various locations of a Japanese school. They can also get into more adventurous situations, such as being attacked by a monster.

The conversations don’t make sense when the scenes end, and they’re all unrelated. Still, it’s pretty impressive to see how characters have their own personalities and voice-overs adjusted for the scenes to convey emotion.

Viewers jokingly try to connect all these conversations in chat, and they can vote to decide where the next scene will be played and whether the characters survive the monster attack. They can also interrupt characters through ringing bells and other narrative tools.

Another Twitch channel, UnlimitedSteam, shows scenes featuring a guy who receives a guest in his house. Things don’t go as planned, and he ends up setting his house on fire every time. The scene is replayed again and again, with different voice lines being generated in each scene.

This is purposefully nonsensical. The characters aren’t fully animated and the environment is minimalistic.

Those scenes don’t really make sense, but they’re still entertaining to watch. As AI technology is being constantly improved, these channels might also produce higher-quality content in the future. It’s already being used to tell stories in upcoming games.

Last month, developer NetEase revealed it’s using AI conversational bot ChatGPT to design NPC lines in Chinese MMORPG Justice Online’s future updates.