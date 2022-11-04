Dr Disrespect launches AI-powered tool to help Twitch, YouTube stars grow across the internet

Nobody knows how to shake up an entire industry better than Dr Disrespect. The two-time already has his own game development studio, and his first game, a vertical extraction shooter titled DEADROP, is tracking well as the hype around it continues to build.

But in addition to being an elite gamer, he’s also an elite creator—and he wanted to use his resources to do something great for streamers and revolutionize the industry.

He achieved that in the form of Bonfire. It’s a program that uses revolutionary AI technology to let content creators create a highly-customizable interactive avatar that can mimic their voice.

“The only competition to me, is AI me,” said the two-time. “We’ve been working on revolutionary AI technology that creates AI influencer voices, AI influencer avatars, and AI VO with more emotion. Introducing… Bonfire!”

The only competition to me, is AI me.



We’ve been working on revolutionary AI technology that creates:



1️⃣ AI influencer voices

2️⃣ AI influencer avatars

3️⃣ AI VO with more emotion



Introducing Bonfire https://t.co/4r9CmrbxdD pic.twitter.com/skxDjimOID — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) November 3, 2022

According to the official website, the main purpose of the program is to help content creators create trending content on social media using their virtual avatars and cloned voices. It allows creators to grow their brand by letting fans use the AI avatars in their own content (memes, highlight reels, clips—you name it!) via subscription and moderation options.

In turn, it will help creators have more of a presence on more bits of content, on multiple platforms, and for no extra effort. Plus, fans will have a blast using them.

Image via BoomTV on Twitter

Bonfire is not available yet. TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube stars will be able to use it via early access soon, but there’s a waitlist—and it could end up being a hefty one based on all the buzz it’s generating on social media.