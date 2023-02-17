ChatGPT and AI might creep their way into your next favorite game

ChatGPT was a revolutionary force in showing people the power of AI, now a Chinese game company is planning to incorporate the AI into one of its own games.

Justice Online is a Chinese MMORPG currently in development by NetEase, at least the mobile version is as the PC version was already released back in 2018. Anyway, the company announced that they’re going to introduce ChatGPT in it. This is the first time that ChatGPT is going to be included in game development.

NetEase hopes that the AI will create more impactful dialogues as it will react in different ways based on how you play the game. Daniel Ahmad, the Director of Research and Insights at Niko Partners explains it neatly.

With Generative AI being all over the headlines these days, NetEase says it'll launch launch the first game version of ChatGPT in Justice Online Mobile, its upcoming MMO title.



According to him, the devs are also planning to scale the usage of AI to assist in content creation, character customization, and other related things. A perfect implementation of this will take the industry by storm as ChatGPT can easily make things feel more realistic or immersive. Gone are the days of repeating and weird dialogue from NPCs who seem oblivious that they’re on fire.

However, just like Daniel mentioned in the replies, this is going to beg the question of how will this affect the jobs that encompass the responsibilities of the AI engine. This is going to be on a per-company basis and it will be up to them to think about what they’d do after implementing it.

ChatGPT was developed by OpenAI and has taken the world by storm due to the spectacular answers it provides to every prompt a person gives it. This evidently started the movement to push AI to its limits with Microsoft implementing an AI in Bing and Microsoft Edge. Google isn’t trailing behind either with rumors of Google Bard currently in development.