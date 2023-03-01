Ludwig sends Twitch strong message after Kai Cenat breaks his all-time sub record

Kai Cenat shattered Ludwig’s all-time active subscriber record on Twitch yesterday, blowing by it so aggressively that he even became the first streamer ever to eclipse the unimaginable milestone of 300,000 concurrent subs.

And as is tradition, the biggest streaming news was covered by none other than Ludwig himself on his Mogul Mail YouTube channel. Posting a short video almost immediately following the record-breaking feat, it was clear that the former Twitch star was prepared to congratulate the new king of the platform.

“I’m also okay with Kai breaking the record,” he said. “If anyone were to do it, Kai deserves it, just purely in the amount of work he put into what this Subathon is… If you watched any of his subathon, it was really well done.”

With more than 306,000 active subscribers at the time of writing this piece, Cenat has effectively crowdfunded more than $1.5 million in revenue that will be split between him and the platform.

Having obtained a massively lucrative contract by YouTube months after his subathon in 2021, Ludwig left Twitch because the platform couldn’t match what the Google-owned service was offering. Showing an understanding of what Cenat has done the past four weeks, Ludwig shared some honest feelings with his former platform and how he believes Cenat should be treated.

“It’s time to give the man the bag,” he said. “Pay the man, Twitch. He has earned you the most money any human has ever earned you in a single month in Twitch history. It’s time to give him a bag so he sticks around the next couple of years. I think it’s deserved for all he’s done for the platform in terms of showing off to a lot of new people.”

During his congratulatory soliloquy, the 27-year-old YouTuber took a moment to not only give Cenat props for the record, but he also spent time comparing the massive undertaking by Cenat with what he deemed to be less effort on his end when he broke the sub record in 2021.

“If you actually watched my subathon, that shit was boring as fuck,” he said. “The most interesting thing about my subathon was the clock in the corner because it always seemed to teeter between five minutes and 30 minutes.”

Despite being one of the most creative and innovative minds in streaming, Ludwig’s subathon was lacking in some content areas. Featuring a lot of talking to viewers, watching movies, and exercising in his garage, the YouTube star admitted that his 2021 record-breaking performance “wasn’t great content.”

Along with staying in a mansion in L.A. during the event, Cenat had cameras set up throughout the building with a camera person controlling what everyone saw as he moved through the house. He even had what Ludwig considered to be “months of ideas” that he executed in the four week period.

“It was actually well done,” he said. “It was not just a guy who was sleeping and having his moderators do a lot of the heavy lifting, like I did.”