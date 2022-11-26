xQc hater spends $850 to flame him live on stream

More often than not, hating on someone is free and only costs mental energy. But for one ardent xQc chatter, hating costs five dollars per comment.

On his Nov. 24 stream, xQc exposed a toxic hater for their consistent stream of aggressive and insulting comments by looking at one notable thing: every one came packaged with a donation. That’s right, the chatter paid five dollars to flame xQc and make sure he would see it. This totaled out to $850 from 170 donations.

xQc went over various comments that the chatter left which included calling the streamer out for “cookie cutter type aim” or saying “the sad reality is that 90% of chat has better rizz than xqc.” The streamer brought the chatter on later in the stream and read some of their comments back to them, which included more height and aim insults directed toward xQc.

With xQc boasting over 11 million followers, it ended up being this chatter that cut through the fray and got the streamer to spend time going through the comments. Apparently, for the chatter, this was worth $850. XQc further went into detail about the chatter, claiming this person has donated over $1,000 in total to the streamer overall. It’s curious why this money would go to hate-watching xQc when it could have gone to a smaller streamer that the chatter actually enjoys for several years, which would make a more substantial impact than hurling insults at xQc.

This marks another incident where xQc’s chat can get out of hand. The irreverent and meme-filled nature of xQc’s stream can often lead to some chatters taking things too far and creating a toxic environment.