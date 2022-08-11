The most common metrics people use to evaluate the popularity of Twitch streamers are followers and views. However, how often people talk about them is an alternative metric that works to the same effect.

Streams Charts compiled data on how often streamers were mentioned in chats on other channels and found Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Hans “Forsen” Fors were the most talked about—and it wasn’t even close.

xQc’s name was mentioned almost 170,000 times across 169 channels in July.

Forsen wasn’t far behind with 143,000 mentions, mainly due to the memes and emotes that bear his name. After that, there was a steep decline.

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, Ibai Llanos, and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins made the top ten with around 20,000 to 30,000 mentions on Twitch each.

Image via Streams Charts

Although her numbers were a smidge lower with only 11,000 mentions, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa fared third-highest based on how many channels in the top 200 her name was mentioned in. This was less than Ninja and xQc, but more than Shroud and the others, suggesting people can’t keep the entrepreneurial star’s name out of their mouths (for better and for worse).

Imane “Pokimane” Anys also appeared. She was only mentioned 6,700 times but spread across 129 different channels, putting her in the top ten based on that metric alone.

Image via Streams Charts

xQc’s name appeared the most in Adin Ross’ chat.

Almost 40 percent of the mentions happened there, which was likely due to the fact that he appeared on his stream during that month. It’s not all surprising that the French-Canadian streaming star, who was the most-watched streamer in July, also happened to be the most talked about.

The juicer warlord has well and truly become the modern face of Twitch and even streaming at this point, and it shows in plenty of ways: the latest of which is mentions.