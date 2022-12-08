‘Cowardly, spinless!’: xQc explodes over people using DMCA strikes to get streamers banned

He said it's a spineless act only cowards would do.

Star Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel was furious after hearing Hasan received his fourth ban on the Amazon-owned platform due to a DMCA complaint from the CTO of Censored.TV, a right-wing subscription channel he aired and criticized on-stream. It left such a bad taste in xQc’s mouth that he vented about it in a fiery rant.

The French-Canadian streamer said people who use DMCA complaints to silence opinions that differ from theirs, especially when it arises from public dialogue, are “the worst.”

“I think it’s cringe,” the star Twitch juicer said. “You’re doing an action that you deem as fine unless you don’t agree with them. If you don’t agree with their opinion, and they do that. I don’t know. I don’t agree with that.

xQc’s big rant continued: “I think it’s lame as fuck!”

“When you partake in a public dialogue, and it’s opinionated, and you’re willing to let people comment or whatever, and you go and DMCA them, curve the law in these ways because you’re not getting the response you want or opinion you want, that’s the most cowardly shit,” he added.

At that point, xQc’s anger started to billow and swirl. He fired up even more and didn’t hold back.

“It’s bottom of the barrel, weak ass energy,” he declared.

“I don’t care who does this. I don’t care if it’s left-wing, right-wing, up-wing, backwards-circle. I don’t give a fuck. If you flex DMCA and use it in nefarious ways because you don’t agree with somebody you’re a fucking bitch ass pussy. Spineless!”

It’s not the first time xQc has rushed to Hasan’s defense. But even though he stood behind his Twitch streaming friend again in this instance, he spoke about the DMCA strike issue in general, and he wants it to stop.

The ban was to last two days but was overturned at the halfway mark.

Hasan is already back. He also agreed with xQc’s take, which isn’t surprising since he’s a political commentator who wants to discuss things rather than be silenced.